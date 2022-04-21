ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Manslaughter In Three Overdose Deaths In Stamford

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jGEgb_0fGIhTlk00
Xavier Flores Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths that happened in one day two years ago.

Xavier Flores, age 38, of Norwalk, was arrested in Stamford on Wednesday, April 20 for the deaths which took place on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

On July 16 around 9:13 a.m., Stamford Police were dispatched to a call of three unresponsive people in a blue Toyota Rav4 parked near St. Benedict Circle and Dale Street.

Firefighters and medics responded rapidly and used multiple doses of Narcan in an effort to revive the occupants, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene with the third rushed to Stamford Hospital where he later died, Conklin said.

Investigators responded and began an intense 21 month investigation into the triple fatal overdose in which the trio didn't know they were purchasing cocaine laced with fentanyl, Conklin added.

During the extensive ongoing investigation, investigators worked with the DEA, States Attorney’s Office, and the Norwalk Police Department.

Officers used many techniques including undercover purchases of fentanyl and numerous search warrants to secure arrest warrants in the case.

Two arrest warrants were recently obtained for Flores and he was tracked to Phillips Sreet in Norwalk, Conklin said.

After several days of surveillance working with the Norwalk Police, Flores was seen to accept a food delivery around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Flores went back inside quickly. The surveillance continued and Flores was seen leaving the address around 4:30 p.m. and walking down the street. Officers from Stamford moved in along with Norwalk police and Flores was arrested after a brief struggle.

Flores was charged with the following:

  • Three counts of manslaughter
  • Eight counts of sale of narcotics
  • Eight counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics

He is being held on a $4,000,500 bond.

Flores was transported back to the Stamford Police Dept. where he was asked to cooperate in the booking process. Flores refused and stated “I have 40 years to do that”.

"This case illustrates the danger of fentanyl," said Conklin. "Fentanyl is responsible for the majority of our overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal. In this case the victims were in the belief that they were purchasing cocaine."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 7

Bukenwald
2d ago

His eyebrows are snatched he does drag or a lady boy. Well either way he gets to text it in prison honey.

Reply(2)
3
Related
PIX11

Man gets 25 years to life in Bronx girlfriend’s stabbing death

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A man who stabbed his girlfriend to death because he “realized he hated her” was sentenced Monday to 25 years to life behind bars, prosecutors said. Juana Alvarez, 52, was reported missing on Aug. 9, 2016, officials said. About two weeks later, police arrested Miguel Bonilla for fare evasion. While he […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overdose Deaths#Dea#Drug Overdose#Police Dept#Public Safety#Toyota#The Stamford Police#Stamford Hospital
Daily Voice

Bronx Man Beat North Jersey GF Dead, Prosecutor Says

A man from the Bronx has been arrested in the beating death of his North Jersey girlfriend, authorities announced. Johnny Rivera, 52, was charged with murder and related offenses in 50-year-old Candy Torres' Belleville slaying, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Belleville Police Chief Mark Minichini said.
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania all smiles after being nabbed hours after assaulting cops in NYC

A fugitive child rape suspect who beat up two Midtown cops trying to arrest him is finally in handcuffs — and he’s all smiles. Isaiah Metz, wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania, had a wide grin on his face as police led him in handcuffs out of the Midtown South precinct stationhouse in Manhattan Wednesday to appear in court. Early Tuesday morning, Metz assaulted two officers ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily Voice

NYPD: Breakup With Handyman Led To Violent Murder Of Forest Hills Mom

A breakup with a handyman led to the violent death of a New York mom of two who was found in a duffel bag stabbed more than 58 times, according to the NYPD. David Bonola, age 44, of Queens, was taken into custody around 12:51 a.m. Thursday, April 21, and charged with the murder of Orsolya Gaal, age 51, of Forest Hills, Queens, said the NYPD.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Killer Of NY Mom Found In Duffel Bag Sent Chilling Text Message To Traveling Husband

"Your whole family is next." That's the chilling text message that Orsolya Gaal's husband received from the man who killed her, Pix11 reports. The 51-year-old Queens mom apparently told her 13-year-old son she was going out to see a show last Friday night, the outlet said. Instead, Gaal went out with another man who was believed to have killed her hours later in her basement.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
257K+
Followers
40K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy