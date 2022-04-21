Man Charged With Manslaughter In Three Overdose Deaths In Stamford

Xavier Flores Photo Credit: Stamford Police Department

A Fairfield County man has been charged in connection with three overdose deaths that happened in one day two years ago.

Xavier Flores, age 38, of Norwalk, was arrested in Stamford on Wednesday, April 20 for the deaths which took place on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

On July 16 around 9:13 a.m., Stamford Police were dispatched to a call of three unresponsive people in a blue Toyota Rav4 parked near St. Benedict Circle and Dale Street.

Firefighters and medics responded rapidly and used multiple doses of Narcan in an effort to revive the occupants, said Capt. Richard Conklin, of the Stamford Police.

Two of the occupants were pronounced dead at the scene with the third rushed to Stamford Hospital where he later died, Conklin said.

Investigators responded and began an intense 21 month investigation into the triple fatal overdose in which the trio didn't know they were purchasing cocaine laced with fentanyl, Conklin added.

During the extensive ongoing investigation, investigators worked with the DEA, States Attorney’s Office, and the Norwalk Police Department.

Officers used many techniques including undercover purchases of fentanyl and numerous search warrants to secure arrest warrants in the case.

Two arrest warrants were recently obtained for Flores and he was tracked to Phillips Sreet in Norwalk, Conklin said.

After several days of surveillance working with the Norwalk Police, Flores was seen to accept a food delivery around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

Flores went back inside quickly. The surveillance continued and Flores was seen leaving the address around 4:30 p.m. and walking down the street. Officers from Stamford moved in along with Norwalk police and Flores was arrested after a brief struggle.

Flores was charged with the following:

Three counts of manslaughter

Eight counts of sale of narcotics

Eight counts of conspiracy to sell narcotics

He is being held on a $4,000,500 bond.

Flores was transported back to the Stamford Police Dept. where he was asked to cooperate in the booking process. Flores refused and stated “I have 40 years to do that”.

"This case illustrates the danger of fentanyl," said Conklin. "Fentanyl is responsible for the majority of our overdoses, both fatal and nonfatal. In this case the victims were in the belief that they were purchasing cocaine."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.