PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the economy recovers from the pandemic, companies are struggling to find workers to fill jobs, and many employers say they’re having to step up their game to attract top talent. With the economy growing fast as it reopens from the pandemic, employers are scrambling to hire. Now job seekers have the upper hand. “I’m looking for another job close to me that I’m able to go to work by bus,” said Abu Bakar. On Thursday, 75 companies from nine different industries from health care to retail looked for qualified candidates at a job fair at Citizens Bank Park, some offering...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO