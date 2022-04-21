ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Man who wrote the book on Disney and Florida warns of economic fallout from Reedy Creek dissolution

By Jake Stofan, Action News Jax
 2 days ago
The man who wrote the book on Disney’s relationship with Florida is warning that removing Disney’s special district status could come at an economic cost, not only for the surrounding municipalities that would have to absorb the Reedy Creek Improvement District but for the state as a whole.

Rick Foglesong authored “Married to the Mouse: Walt Disney World and Orlando,” which chronicles Florida’s love affair with Disney.

The book specifically looks into the Reedy Creek Improvement District, an area where Disney can govern itself.

“I came to call it a Vatican with mouse ears,” said Foglesong.

The district was an essential part of the deal to get Disney to build its theme park in Orlando.

“They persuaded the state legislature in 1967 to allow them to create an autonomous political unit,” said Foglesong.

But now, more than 50 years later, lawmakers have passed legislation that would revoke the park’s special district status.

Foglesong said dissolving Reedy Creek would mean all the services the district provides would have to be paid for by either nearby local governments or by the state.

“If the state of Flordia is going to do that, well that’s gonna come out of the revenue generated by contributors to the sales tax in Jacksonville and everywhere else in the state,” said Foglesong.

And losing the special district status could also slow new growth in Disney World, or even encourage the company to consider investing elsewhere.

Colorado’s governor has already offered for the company to relocate to their state.

“They can’t move Walt Disney World, but they could move any further expansion to some other state,” said Foglesong.

And Foglesong said that shift could be a drag on the state’s entire tourism economy.

“Some of those people who may have come from Ohio to go to Disney World in Orlando are gonna stop at some other places along the way in other parts of the state,” said Foglesong.

Under the bill, Reedy Creek would not be dissolved until June 1 of next year, giving lawmakers more than a year to look at the issue and determine whether reclaiming the Cinderella’s Castle is worth the potential economic cost.

Ethan Rogers
2d ago

Disney can pay like the rest of us Floridians. If prices go up then they’ll see less capacity. Disney needs to get out of politics and stick with entertainment.

rfduke
2d ago

Well I believe a entertainment service should not be involving themselves in the states politics I will never set foot on there property and I’m sure there’s millions that feel the same way. Cost to much anyway

SDMAC
2d ago

What's Disney gonna do? Raise their prices even higher? Who cares I wouldn't go there if it were free. They made their choice to make a political statement and now they can live with it. Maybe big corporations, musicians and actors will learn to stay neutral. Actions have consequences.

Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Florida

A report released by Forbes this week listed all the billionaires in the world. In total, there are 2,688 billionaires globally, 785 of them living in the United States. Miami is home to the third-largest amount of billionaires, with 78.
The Daily South

$800 Million Resort Opens in Florida's Little-Known Horse Country

You don't have to ride a horse to experience the romance and style of the equestrian world at the new Equestrian Hotel in Ocala, Florida. Nor do you need to be familiar with Ocala, the sleepy central Florida town known as "Horse Capital of the World," to appreciate its legacy for producing some of the finest champions in equestrianism.
The Independent

Disney heir comes out as transgender and apologises for not doing more against Don’t Say Gay bill

An heir to the Disney fortune who publicly came out as trans recently has said they should have done more to speak out against Florida‘s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, days after their family pledged $500,000 to the Human Rights Campaign, America’s largest LGBT+ advocacy group.Roy P Disney, who is the great-nephew of Walt Disney and the co-founder of Walt Disney Co, said in an appeal to the advocacy group: “Equality matters deeply to us especially because our child, Charlee, is transgender and a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community.”Charlee Disney said they came out to their family four years...
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
Gabrielle Union Defends Her Stance On Disney’s Response To Anti-LGBTQ Bill: “I Will Not Be Held Back By Fear”

Earlier this month, Variety reported how the Disney CEO Bob Chapek responded after catching wind of the “Don’t Say Gay” legislation in Florida. ​​“The biggest impact we can have in creating a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce, the welcoming culture we create here and the diverse community organizations we support, including those representing the LGBTQ+ community,” he wrote.
Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
Comments / 0

Community Policy