ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

‘Fancy Like’ feels like a No. 1 draft pick to Alabama native Walker Hayes

By Drew Taylor
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sB6Ix_0fGIeNKJ00

LAS VEGAS — Like most any boy growing up in Mobile, Walker Hayes’ early goal in his sporting career was obvious. Star at Alabama and then be drafted into the NFL.

While it hasn’t quite worked out that way for the country music singer/songwriter, he has found the No. 1 overall draft pick of his profession.

Hayes, who will appear in concert in Las Vegas on Saturday night, five days before the draft kicks off in town, had the megahit of 2021 with “Fancy Like.” The song not only crushed it on the charts and through every music medium, it also launched a dance craze thanks to a TikTok he and daughter Lela concocted. Hayes’ mention of Applebee’s restaurant in the lyrics basically made his song part of the menu.

“That’s a humbling comparison,” he says of “Fancy Like’s” success in relation to the draft, “only because as a child my first dreams were to go pro like most kids in Alabama. I was put at defensive end in eighth or ninth grade, and I’m thinking, `This is it, I will be hitting quarterbacks the rest of my life.’

“When you say a first-round pick at the draft, that is one human selected out of millions and millions of kids who said one time in their life, `I will be the first draft pick in the NFL.’ `Fancy Like’ is like that for me, for sure. But I would have been happy with being a sixth-rounder, or just let me walk on, let me long snap for a team. I just wanted to be on the field. To be compared that way with that song, it is really mind blowing to process. It’s kind of put me up on stages and I’m sizing up the the competition and asking, do I belong here? Well, I might not belong here, but the song does.”

YouTubers discover car in Tennessee lake belonging to man previously found dead 2 weeks prior

Hayes has shown he belongs with a pair of follow-up hits: “AA” and “U Girl.” In fact, he had to change the lyrics in “AA” after losing a bet to ESPN analyst David Pollack on the college football title game between the Crimson Tide and Georgia. So a mention of Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart made its way into the tune rather than Nick Saban.

No matter to Hayes, really. As with all ‘Bama fans, he has experienced a load of winning, right from the days he wore a T-shirt emblazoned with “Hold on Bear, I’m Comin’” as a youngster.

His family, as happens often in Alabama, was split between the Tide and the Auburn Tigers. Hayes’ father rooted for Auburn and his mother for ‘Bama. Several of his brothers went to school in Tuscaloosa.

“Not sure how my mom won that battle, but I came out a Bama fan,” he says with a laugh.

Now that he, wife Laney and their six children live in Nashville, where a certain Heisman Trophy winner from Alabama happens to be the best running back in the NFL, Hayes has become a Titans fan, too.

“Derrick Henry and me have corresponded on Instagram during COVID,” he notes. “I am big on rooting for athletes, and especially then while they were not able to have the exposure.

“Sports is such a great metaphor for life, with everything consolidated down to one game. I am always trying to teach my kids something from sports. Most definitely inspiration for me comes from sports.”

He was bummed that the Titans didn’t get to the AFC championship game, when Hayes performed at halftime in January. He also did the halftime show for the semifinal playoff match between Georgia and Michigan.

The draft comes at a good time for Hayes, who currently is on an extended national tour. It’s football , even if no passes are thrown or field goals are attempted.

“I just love the Tide,” he reiterates, acknowledging that dozens of Alabama players get chosen in the opening round of the draft. “I went to Birmingham Southern, a lot of my college dates and weekends were spent driving to some of those rivalry games and to Tuscaloosa.

“We started having kids and, honestly, it was just a me-and-Laney thing, and now it’s a family thing. We are depressed when football ends.

“I have six kids — we’re like a circus rolling up — so that’s a lot of tickets. We went to our first Iron Bowl with my kids, that was nuts. Now they are all in.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Tuscaloosa, AL
Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
State
Tennessee State
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama Entertainment
Local
Alabama Sports
Mobile, AL
Entertainment
Mobile, AL
Sports
Mobile, AL
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
State
Alabama State
City
Mobile, AL
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The USFL Crowd On Saturday

The USFL continued its relaunch with a Week 2 doubleheader on Saturday. The Philadelphia Stars opened the day with a 30-23 victory over the Pittsburgh Maulers. After inclement weather dampened the league’s inaugural weekend, the USFL had to hope for an attendance uptick at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. However, not many people showed up for this game either.
NFL
TMZ.com

Dwayne Haskins' Wife Emotional At QB's Memorial, Releases Dove At Ceremony

1:06 PM PT -- Dwayne Haskins' wife, Kalabrya, was visibly emotional at the former NFL player's memorial Friday ... in tears over her husband's casket as pallbearers removed it from the church. The scene was extremely somber ... Kalabrya was seen wiping away tears throughout the ceremony after reportedly saying...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
Person
David Pollack
FanSided

Baker Mayfield rumors: Steelers interested under 1 condition

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a quarterback depth dilemma after the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins. Could they sign Baker Mayfield?. Mayfield is still under contract with the Steelers rival, the Cleveland Browns, making it impossible to sign for the former No. 1 overall pick as things currently stand. Baker was usurped by Deshaun Watson when the Browns traded for him despite the many sexual assault allegations against him.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Tiktok#Applebee
CBS 42

Body pulled from Coosa River after 6-day search

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Etowah County have ended a water search for a drowning victim after a body matching the victim’s description was pulled from the Coosa River Thursday afternoon. According to the city of Gadsden, first responders located the body in the area just south of the Broad Street Bridge. Authorities had […]
GADSDEN, AL
The Independent

Courage and kindness: The amazing story of the bond between a white coed rape survivor and the Black athlete who backed her

It’s still unusual now, and it was virtually unheard of back then – but, then again, neither Betsy Sailor nor Irv Pankey had been known for following the paths well travelled in late 1970s America. Ms Sailor, one of the few female business administration majors at Penn State, had mustered the courage to accuse one of the school’s football players – a stranger to her – of raping her at knifepoint in her own home. Mr Pankey, who was just one of a dozen Black football players on the college’s juggernaut of a team, heard Ms Sailor’s evidence in court...
NFL
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
CBS 42

1 killed, 1 injured in Heflin crash

HEFLIN, Ala. (WIAT) — One woman was killed and another was injured in a crash in Heflin on April 18. According to Heflin Police, the head-on collision happened around 6:15 PM on Hwy 9 at Bennett Flats. Officers arrived on scene to find both vehicles involved in the crash on fire. One woman died as […]
HEFLIN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Announces Retirement At 26

At just 26-years-old, Devlin “Duck” Hodges is walking away from football. The former Steelers quarterback has been playing in the Canadian Football League as a member of the Ottawa Redblacks. But on Friday, the team announced his decision to hang up his cleats. I’d like to thank the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

This Trade Between Packers and Steelers Sends Former Third Round Pick to Green Bay

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh seems to headed for a rebuild following Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement. Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Deshaun Watson all are off the table. Possibly Baker Mayfield? However we don’t think it’s very likely the Browns trade their old QB to another team in their division.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS 42

CBS 42

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy