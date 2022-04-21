ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyu Caffe, Black and White Coffee to open at RDU International Airport

 2 days ago
Morrisville, N.C. — The Raleigh-Durham International Airport has announced new coffee and dining options planned for its terminals. Durham's Beyu Caffe will be open later this year in the...

Foodie news: Coffee, craft beer and a new dessert bar (April 22, 2022)

Raleigh, N.C. — Big announcements out at RDU airport this week, and we’re not talking about direct flights to Paris. Even better. Durham’s Beyu Coffee was approved to operate two coffee shops (one in each terminal). Look for those locations to open later this year. Additionally, Scott Crawford is teaming up with a group out of Miami to open Crawford Genuine, a casual dining bar in Concourse C, as well as an open-air kiosk, called Carolina Craft, serving craft beer, cocktails and light food. Black & White Coffee Roasters, founded by U.S. Barista Champions Lem Butler and Kyle Ramage, will join the Marketplace. Black & White currently operates multiple full-service coffee shops in the Triangle area. See the airport’s announcement here.
RALEIGH, NC
