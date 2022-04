Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade always bring their fashion A-game to every event. The dynamic power couple beamed while posing on the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of “They Call Me Magic.” The docuseries highlights the global impact of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, both on and off the court and features interviews with Magic Johnson, his family members and many others. The television show premieres on Apple TV+ on April 22. For...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO