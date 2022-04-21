Salinas Police looking for two grand theft suspects

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Salinas Police Department is asking for help in identifying two people who stole several power tools.

Police said the theft occurred in a driveway on the 500 block of Victor Street.

The suspects drove off in possibly a blue Nissan Altima.

Salinas Police are asking if you have any information to call Officer Francisco DeLeon at 831-758-7321 with the case number 22-040720

