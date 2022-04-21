ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Gap Stock Slides 18% After Cutting Sales Guidance; CEO of Old Navy Division to Leave

By Encounter With Murder Suspect
NBC San Diego
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGap slashed its fiscal first-quarter sales guidance, citing "execution challenges" within the Old Navy business. The chief executive officer of Gap's Old Navy division, Nancy Green, is set to depart her post this week. As Gap searches for Green's successor, the company's CEO, Sonia Syngal, will be working closely...

www.nbcsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Jumps on Report Company Received Bids for BuyBuy Baby Unit

Bed Bath & Beyond has received interest from companies that want to buy its BuyBuy Baby business, according to a Wall Street Journal report. The home goods retailer agreed last month that it would explore whether it should sell or spin off that banner, as part of a settlement with activist investor and GameStop Chair Ryan Cohen.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Executives Buy Over $14M Of 3 Stocks

Although US stocks closed sharply lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: HCA Healthcare, Kimberly-Clark, Gap and More

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday. American Express — Shares of the payment firm dipped 1.1% despite American Express topping earnings expectations for the first quarter. American Express reported a profit of $2.73 per share, versus the Refinitiv consensus estimate of $2.44 per share. Earnings got a boost from spending by millennials and Gen-X consumers, the company said.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sonia Syngal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Same Store Sales#Stock#Old Navy Division#Gap S Old Navy#Gap Inc
UPI News

Texas BBQ chain failed to pay $867K in shared tips to workers

April 23 (UPI) -- A small barbecue restaurant chain in Texas failed to pay $867,572 in tips and overtime pay to more than 900 workers, the U.S. Labor Department said. Roanoke Hard Eight, which has five locations near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, failed to pay their tipped employees all of their tips, the Labor Department said in a statement.
DALLAS, TX
WWD

Nancy Green Out at Old Navy; Gap Inc. Lowers Q1 Guidance

Click here to read the full article. Gap Inc. has relieved Old Navy president and chief executive officer Nancy Green of her command. Green’s departure, while sudden, is not surprising considering Old Navy, the biggest division of Gap Inc., has been struggling in recent seasons.More from WWDIn Rising China, Global Retailers See Upward TrajectoryHow Fashion Players, Retailers Do Start-Up CultureThe 56 Most Festive Last-Minute Gifts (For Stylish Procrastinators) A search for a candidate from outside the corporation is being sought, as Green will be exiting Old Navy this week. With the business hitting turbulent waters, and getting increasingly promotional, Gap Inc. has revised its...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dow profit beats estimates as demand overpowers rise in costs

(Reuters) - Chemicals maker Dow Inc on Thursday beat Wall Street estimates for first-quarter profit as stronger product prices and demand helped it overcome a surge in raw material costs. Local prices across Dow’s three segments were up between 24% and 39% after the company boosted rates in an effort...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

American American Airlines Stock Soars On Narrower Q1 Loss, Near-Term Profit Outlook Amid Record Travel Rebound

American Airline (AAL) - Get American Airlines Group, Inc. Report shares soared higher Thursday after the carrier posted a narrower-than-expected first quarter loss and followed its rival United Airlines (UAL) - Get United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Report in predicting record near-term revenues and return to profitability. American said its adjusted...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NBC San Diego

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: American Express, Verizon, Kimberly-Clark and More

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. American Express (AXP) – American Express rose 1.2% in the premarket after reporting better-than-expected profit and revenue for the first quarter. Amex reported a profit of $2.73 per share compared with the $2.44 consensus estimate, helped by increased spending by millennial and Gen-X consumers as well as small and medium-sized businesses.
STOCKS
NBC San Diego

What to Watch Today: Futures Mixed After Fed's Powell Knocked Markets for a Loop

U.S. stock futures were mixed Friday, one day following an afternoon market sell-off on hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, which wiped out strong morning gains. Rising bond yields, which continued Friday, hit the Nasdaq particularly hard Thursday, with the tech-heavy index dropping 2% in a second straight session of big losses. (CNBC)
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Schlumberger stock rallies after profit and revenue beat expectations, dividend boosted by 40%

Shares of Schlumberger Ltd. SLB, +2.46% rallied 1.1% in premarket trading Friday, after the oil services company reported first-quarter profit and revenue that rose above expectations and announced a 40% increase in its dividend. Net income rose to $510 million, or 36 cents a share, from $299 million, or 21 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 34 cents topped the FactSet consensus of 33 cents. Revenue grew 14.1% to $5.96 billion, beating the FactSet consensus of $5.91 billion, as the company's Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance and Well Construction business exceeded expectations while Production Systems came up shy. Separately, the new quarterly dividend of 17.5 cents a share, up from 12.5 cents, will be payable July 14 to shareholders of record on June 1. Based on Thursday's stock closing price of $40.65, the new annual dividend rate implies a dividend yield of 1.72%, compared with the yield for the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

How Shopify's CEO Becomes More Powerful Through Its Stock Split

Shopify chose to split its stock at around $600 per share rather than at its high of $1,700 per share. CEO and founder Tobi Lütke is trying to secure permanent voting power. Shopify has helped small businesses grow to large enterprises since 2006. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Snap, Gap and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Snap — Shares of the social media platform jumped more than 6% in volatile after-hours trading after the company's first-quarter earnings report. Snap missed Wall Street expectations for profit and sales, and forecast disappointing revenue growth in the current quarter. However, daily users grew 18% annually, which was more than expected.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy