Robert Morse, 'Mad Men' and 'How To Succeed In Business' Actor, Dies at 90

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert Morse has died. The actor -- known for his work on Broadway’s How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Mad Men -- was 90. The news of Morse's death was confirmed to ABC on Wednesday night by his son, Charlie. On Thursday morning, writer and producer Larry Karaszewski...

