Audiences might not be that eager to learn The Secrets of Dumbledore. Last night’s Thursday previews of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore drew the smallest crowds in the Harry Potter prequel series to date. According to Deadline, the film grossed $6 million in U.S. theaters, well behind both of the two previous Fantastic Beasts. The first grossed $8.7 million on the Thursday before its official opening day in 2016, while the sequel, The Crimes of Grindelwald, made $7.3 during its Thursday previews in 2018, and another $1.8 million in additional previews.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO