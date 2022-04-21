Local leaders announce multi-organization partnership to combat evictions in Lucas County

City and county leaders announced a plan to prevent evictions before they turn into court cases.

“Housing insecurity is a real problem in Lucas County because it affects so many parts of a person’s life,” said Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers during a news conference on Thursday.

The new program involves a multi-agency partnership between Toledo, Lucas County, and a number of aid organizations such as the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, United Way 2-1-1, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, The Fair Housing Center, Lucas Metropolitan Housing, Pathway, Inc., Access to Basic Legal Education, and more.

Michael Hart, executive director of the homelessness board, said the idea is to help people navigate the system and find what they need to solve their issues. The homelessness board will act as the lead facilitator of the program, and Mr. Hart said staff would meet weekly to coordinate on the best use of resources to help people.

“What we don’t want is residents having to wander around and figure out where to go,” he said.

Resources could include rental assistance from Pathway, Inc., a home relief agency, or legal assistance from LAWO or ABLE, or landlord-tenant mediation services through The Fair Housing Center. Mr. Hart said residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 with housing issues to help start the process, but partnering agencies can make referrals as well.

George Thomas, vice president and general counsel for The Fair Housing Center, said the center gets hundreds of calls every month, and he believes this is an issue that everyone needs to work together on to solve.

“We’re really looking forward to this collaboration,” he said.

Mr. Byers reflected on his time as a judge, when he presided over eviction cases and thought there had to be a better way to fix more issues before evictions ended up in front of a judge.

Remediation before getting to a court case stage, he said, could help solve some of the problems and prevent evictions before they even happen. And because no two situations are the same, he said, the solution has to be multi-faceted.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said as part of its contribution to the process, the city is hiring a landlord-tenant services manager, a new position to aid the new program.

“We’re trying to invest resources earlier in the process,” he said.

Wendy Pestrue, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Toledo, said housing stability is critical and needed within the community. Part of 2-1-1’s services provided includes referrals and assistance for housing-related issues.

“This is a huge step forward for our community,” she said.