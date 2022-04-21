ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucas County, OH

Local leaders announce multi-organization partnership to combat evictions in Lucas County

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HI2Ny_0fGIM44900

City and county leaders announced a plan to prevent evictions before they turn into court cases.

“Housing insecurity is a real problem in Lucas County because it affects so many parts of a person’s life,” said Lucas County Commissioner Gary Byers during a news conference on Thursday.

The new program involves a multi-agency partnership between Toledo, Lucas County, and a number of aid organizations such as the Toledo Lucas County Homelessness Board, United Way 2-1-1, Legal Aid of Western Ohio, The Fair Housing Center, Lucas Metropolitan Housing, Pathway, Inc., Access to Basic Legal Education, and more.

Michael Hart, executive director of the homelessness board, said the idea is to help people navigate the system and find what they need to solve their issues. The homelessness board will act as the lead facilitator of the program, and Mr. Hart said staff would meet weekly to coordinate on the best use of resources to help people.

“What we don’t want is residents having to wander around and figure out where to go,” he said.

Resources could include rental assistance from Pathway, Inc., a home relief agency, or legal assistance from LAWO or ABLE, or landlord-tenant mediation services through The Fair Housing Center. Mr. Hart said residents are encouraged to call 2-1-1 with housing issues to help start the process, but partnering agencies can make referrals as well.

George Thomas, vice president and general counsel for The Fair Housing Center, said the center gets hundreds of calls every month, and he believes this is an issue that everyone needs to work together on to solve.

“We’re really looking forward to this collaboration,” he said.

Mr. Byers reflected on his time as a judge, when he presided over eviction cases and thought there had to be a better way to fix more issues before evictions ended up in front of a judge.

Remediation before getting to a court case stage, he said, could help solve some of the problems and prevent evictions before they even happen. And because no two situations are the same, he said, the solution has to be multi-faceted.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said as part of its contribution to the process, the city is hiring a landlord-tenant services manager, a new position to aid the new program.

“We’re trying to invest resources earlier in the process,” he said.

Wendy Pestrue, CEO and president of United Way of Greater Toledo, said housing stability is critical and needed within the community. Part of 2-1-1’s services provided includes referrals and assistance for housing-related issues.

“This is a huge step forward for our community,” she said.

Old Lenawee County Courthouse gets new life

ADRIAN — An open house at the old Lenawee County Courthouse on Wednesday showcased to visitors the significant renovations to the historic building. “I've been interested in renovating and restoring this building for many years,” said Martin Marshall, 66, the county administrator, who had his retirement party the day of the open house.
59 become American citizens at NW Ohio ceremony

FINDLAY – Catherine Ajuma Ajeh’s eyes teared up as she stood before a federal judge Wednesday. But those were tears of happiness. Mrs. Ajeh, 26, who lives in Holland, was among 59 people, originally from 27 countries, sworn in as U.S. citizens at University of Findlay during a naturalization ceremony presided over by Chief Judge Mary Ann Whipple, who serves at U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Toledo.
$12.3M grant to bring 111 manufacturing jobs to Adrian

ADRIAN — The Michigan Strategic Fund is approving a grant to help a bring $12.3 million manufacturing project to Adrian that will create 111 jobs. Daejin Advanced Materials USA, Inc. plans to establish operations in North America that will allow it to further develop and produce materials that support EV battery cells.
TARTA upgrading fare collection technology

When the Toledo Area Regional Transit Authority resumes fare collection Aug. 1, riders using app-based fare payment won’t have to show their smartphones to the driver any more — they’ll show them to a reader instead.
Senate, House candidates raise millions for Ohio contests

As the May 3 election approaches, campaigns across the state are reporting their pre-primary hauls, with millions of dollars pouring into Senate and Congressional races. Seven Republicans and three Democrats are jockeying for the seat currently held by retiring U.S. Sen. Rob Portman (R., Ohio).
