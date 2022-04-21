ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Illinois DB Tony Adams Has Met with the Colts Ahead of NFL Draft

By Luke Schultheis
Stampede Blue
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Indianapolis Colts are among the NFL teams that Illinois defensive back Tony Adams has met with before the 2022 NFL Draft:. The 5’11”, 203 pound senior defensive back (with 31” arms) recorded 63...

