Body dumped on Elton Road, coroner says

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are working to identify four people wanted in connection to an armed robbery. Police said the armed robbery happened around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 30 at the Family Dollar store on Terry Road. Anyone with information about the incident can call Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477 or submit an […]
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The 19-year-old who was arrested in connection to a crash that critically injured a fellow high school senior on prom night made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, April 21. A judge reduced the bond for Jerry Lee Johnson Jr. from $500,000 to $250,000. He was charged with aggravated […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police said a 15-year-old was shot and killed by another teen early Friday morning. The shooting happened around 4:00 a.m. at the intersection of Woody Drive and Woodburn Street. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart said the victim has been identified a Christopher Lewis, Jr. He died from a gunshot wound […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced the two women accused of desecrating a corpse will now be charged with murder. Police arrested Angela Lee, 45, and Angela Smith, 21, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. Investigators said they received a tip that someone had been killed in Jackson, and the body had been buried in […]
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo City man was convicted of six counts of statutory rape on Tuesday, April 5. A Yazoo County Circuit Court Jury found Jimmy Allen guilty of raping his daughter. Prosecutors said Allen will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.
COLLINS, Miss. (WHLT) – A truck driver in Collins drove through a possible tornado on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. In the video, Tillman B. Rodabough IV could be heard saying, “I am in a tornado. I just wanted to call and say that if something happens to me, I love you.” Rodabough believes he drove […]
A teenage treasure hunter who combs river bottoms with a heavy-duty magnet pulled a safe containing thousands of dollars—and he captured hearts online after returning the money to its rightful owner. George Tindale was scouring the River Witham in Grantham, Lincolnshire, with his dad when he made the incredible...
A Houston woman who was the mastermind behind a vicious robbery in which one of her own employees was shot to death has been sentenced to life in prison, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced.
The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
Following a domestic incident on South Street in Vicksburg early Monday afternoon, two people were shot and one suspect is in custody. A statement from Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones said the shooting took place following a domestic altercation between a grandparent and granddaughter. A fight ensued, the granddaughter shot her grandparent and then shot her boyfriend, Jones said.
A 4-year-old child in Louisiana died on Thursday after her grandmother allegedly forced her to finish off a bottle of whiskey after believing the child could have taken a sip. The Baton Rouge Police said the mother of China Record, 4, watched her drink the over half-full bottle of whiskey, according to Fox affiliate WGMB.
A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Police are investigating after two people died in a murder-suicide in Jackson on Monday, April 18. The incident took place at The Park at Inverness Apartments on Ridgewood Road. According to Jackson Police Deputy Chief Deric Hearn, 37-year-old Markell Felder is suspected of shooting and killing 31-year-old Patrice Harley and hours […]
A man was arrested by police on kidnapping charges early Tuesday morning (April 12) after his alleged victim mouthed ‘Help me’ to officers from the car where she was reportedly be kept captive. Natchez police issued a BOLO shortly after 2 a.m. for a silver Lexus involved in...
OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – An Okolona, Mississippi woman is accused of shooting and killing her husband. Christine Porter, 39, is expected to be charged with first-degree murder. Assistant Chief Sherrie Hardin says Porter called 911 to report a disturbance at her home. A short time later, Porter showed up...
A Vicksburg woman is being held in the Warren County Jail in lieu of a $250,000 bond charged with aggravated assault in the shooting of another woman during a fight in Marcus Bottom. Anitra Miller, 19, is accused of shooting a woman in the abdomen during the fight that occurred...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police announced they arrested a 16-year-old girl who was accused of shooting a 71-year-old woman. The shooting happened at Black’s Food Mart on West Capitol Street on April 6, 2022. Police said the teen, who has been identified as Marianna Whittaker, has been charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery of […]
JACKSON, Miss. — A 71-year-old woman is still recovering after she was shot earlier this month at a store on West Capitol Street. Jackson police arrested a 16-year-old girl in connection with the shooting and robbery April 6, at Black's Food Market. "I had my money in my hand,...
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County man was arrested early Saturday morning on a preliminary charge of murder after his wife was found dead. Andrew Wilhoite is accused of murdering his wife, Nikki Wilhoite, and dumping her body in a creek near the couple’s home. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was contacted after Nikki […]
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Madison man faces felony charges for allegedly throwing contraband over the fence of the Raymond Detention Center and running from deputies on Thursday, April 14. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said a deputy noticed a grey Dodge Challenger near the fence of the facility. The deputy recognized the car […]
