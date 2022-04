For Rob Kardashian and his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, it's business as usual on the home front amid Rob and his family squaring off with Blac Chyna in court. A source tells ET that Rob has been at home taking care of Dream throughout the trial, which has so far lasted a week. The source said Rob is Dream's main caretaker as he has her six days a week. While there's been intense testimony offered on Chyna and Kris Jenner's part, that tension has not spilled into Rob's household, where he takes care of his little one.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO