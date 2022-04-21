ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Airport-Adjacent Office, Mixed-Use Sites Worth $86M Sold by North County Developer

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aRRpU_0fGHzEH200
The Lift project, at 6021-23 Innovation Way in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, Cushman & Wakefield

An Encinitas developer has sold two Carlsbad office and mixed-use properties worth $86 million, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield.

The firm represented RPG – formerly known as RAF Pacifica Group – in the separate sales of the sites, both near McClellan-Palomar Airport. They include Fusion, a 121,541-square-foot fully leased building, and Lift, a development consisting of two loft-style buildings totaling 53,205 square feet.

Fusion was acquired by New York-based Clarion Partners, LLC with a building value of $54 million. Located at 1950 Camino Vida Roble, Fusion underwent an interior and exterior renovation in early 2020 to convert an industrial/distribution facility into a commercial building that also could be used as office and creative space.

The property is fully leased to Alphatec Spine, a medical technology company. Cushman also brokered the lease, signed in late 2019, on behalf of RPG.

Lift comprises two buildings in a master-planned community, Bressi Ranch. Lift Innovation Way, LLC acquired the buildings, with a value of $32 million, in early January.

The sites include: 6023 Innovation Way (Building A), consisting of two floors of office space totaling 33,770 square feet, and 6021 Innovation Way (Building B), with 8,708 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space and 9,950 square feet of second-floor office space.

The revamped development features a multi-purpose lawn, outdoor BBQ areas, outdoor meeting hubs, an amphitheater and rooftop decks on both buildings.

Cushman also brokered existing leases in the Lift project on behalf of RPG, inking tenants such as Ezoic, a artificial intelligence platform for publishers, Honma Golf, a golf equipment company and Coola Skincare, a supplier of beauty products.

Aric Starck, Cushman & Wakefield’s vice chairman, called the sites “exceptional investment opportunities.” He also noted that “employers remain attracted to Carlsbad” thanks to its skilled labor force and “convenient infrastructure.”

Starck and Drew Dodds, a senior associate, represented RPG in both transactions, described as recapitalization sales. Starck also handled the sales of both assets when they were originally purchased by RPG.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=347mea_0fGHzEH200
The Fusion building, 1950 Camino Vida Roble in Carlsbad. Photo credit: Courtesy, Cushman & Wakefield

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

Home prices in Orange County highest its ever been

For the first time ever the median home price in Orange County has topped $1 million."Ever since the pandemic, real estate just really rebounded," said real estate broker Brett Smith. "I think people took time to realize we need more space and maybe we want to relocate and it just caused a housing boom."The real estate mark has rebounded so much that in a span of two days, Smith had nine offers for two of his properties in San Juan Capistrano — one of which sold for $220,000 over the asking price. According to the latest figures, in 45 out...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Encinitas, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Government
Carlsbad, CA
Business
Carlsbad, CA
Real Estate
Encinitas, CA
Real Estate
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Encinitas, CA
Government
Encinitas, CA
Business
Local
California Government
City
Carlsbad, CA
Times of San Diego

City of San Diego Invites Residents to Recycle Old Tax Files for Free

The city of San Diego is hosting its annual free Tax File Recycling event beginning Wednesday, April 20 and running through April 26 at the Miramar Recycling Center. The drop-off service is free to city of San Diego residents; participants are limited to one banker’s box of files to recycle. A banker’s box is approximately 10 inches high, 15 inches wide and 25 inches deep.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Building#Infrastructure#Airport Adjacent Office#Mixed Use Sites#Cushman Wakefield#Rpg#Raf Pacifica Group#Lift#Clarion Partners#Llc#Bressi Ranch
Times of San Diego

$5 Million in Financing Arranged for Sale of Scripps Ranch-Area Office Building

More than $5 million in financing has been arranged for the purchase of a multi-tenant office property near Scripps Ranch High School, officials announced this week. The loan for the property, at 9801 Scripps Lake Drive, was secured by Chad O’Connor, an executive managing director at Marcus & Millichap Capital Corporation. The firm did not release further details of the transaction.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy