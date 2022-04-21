ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Musk Twitter bid becomes less virtual, more risky

By Robert Cyran
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j4bgY_0fGHy4de00

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Elon Musk can finally say “funding secured” without getting into trouble. The Tesla (TSLA.O) boss angered U.S. securities regulators in 2018 by falsely claiming he was taking the electric carmaker private. On Thursday, his bid for Twitter (TWTR.N) became less virtual with the disclosure that he’s lined up financing. It’s also become more risky, though.

The entrepreneur is mulling a tender offer for the social network at $54.20 a share, valuing its equity at about $44 billion. Add in Twitter’s $5 billion of debt and about $1 billion of fees, and the total is about $50 billion, excluding cash on the company’s balance sheet. Musk already owns Twitter stock worth roughly $4 billion, but that leaves a big hole to fill.

Almost half that amount - around $21 billion - is apparently coming from Musk himself. And he’s planning to raise another $12.5 billion by borrowing against his 17% stake in the $1 trillion Tesla. Meanwhile, banks led by Morgan Stanley (MS.N) pledge to lend $13 billion - more than nine times Twitter’s expected EBITDA this year.

The numbers could stack up. Analysts reckon Twitter will make about $6 billion in revenue next year, with an EBITDA margin of 24%, according to Refinitiv data. For a rosy scenario, assume the company’s top line grows at 15% a year and the EBITDA margin improves to 30% over five years. If Musk could sell at the same 30-plus multiple of that profit metric he is offering he could roughly triple his money, Breakingviews calculates using simplified assumptions. That would equate to an internal rate of return of more than 25%.

Such juicy returns could lure private equity buyers to join Musk. However, Twitter’s cash flow has been erratic. Last year the company earned only $633 million of cash from operations, but splashed out over $1 billion on capital expenditure. Perhaps Musk could manage the firm better, but if he follows through on his thoughts of reducing content moderation, advertisers might flee. A recession or stock market sell-off would also lower Twitter’s value.

Musk may still not win Twitter, or even make a tender offer. For one, his funding documents were signed on April 20 - an apparent cannabis joke that echoes his disappearing “offer” for Tesla at $420 a share. Twitter’s board has yet to offer an opinion, and the company’s stock price is 14% below Musk’s mooted bid. Still, he can say “funding secured”.

Follow @rob_cyran on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Elon Musk said in a securities filing on April 21 that he has lined up $46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter. Tesla's chief executive, who has offered to buy the social network for $54.20 per share, already owns over 9% of the company.

- Morgan Stanley and other banks have committed to providing $13 billion in loans. The investment bank and other lenders have also agreed to provide $12.5 billion in margin loans to Musk against his stock in the electric carmaker. Musk has committed to cover the remaining amount, including fees, which is estimated to be $21 billion.

- Twitter on April 15 said it had adopted a “poison pill” which would dilute anyone attempting to acquire more than 15% of the social network by selling shares to other holders at a discount. The measure, known formally as a shareholder rights plan, is in effect for 364 days.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Benzinga

Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter TWTR last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Twitter Stock#Shareholder Rights Plan#Ebitda#Refinitiv
CNBC

Jim Cramer: Be ready to pounce with cash on hand when market uncertainty settles

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday told investors that they shouldn't rely on optimism as a market strategy, but should still be prepared to act when the market recovers. "I think you can do very well right now in a balanced portfolio that also has a lot of cash on the sidelines. You want to be ready for the moment when things actually get better," the "Mad Money" host said.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Musk No Longer Twitter's Largest Shareholder: Who Has The Top Spot With An Over 10% Stake In The Company?

As Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk hopes to buy Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) in a $43 billion deal, he is now no longer the company’s largest shareholder. What Happened: A recent SEC filing shows that Vanguard Group is now the biggest shareholder of Twitter with a 10.3% stake in the company. That's 82.4 million shares, worth $3.7 billion as of Friday's close.
STOCKS
AOL Corp

Twitter board gets an 'F' for dealing with Elon Musk: former SEC chairman

Twitter's board (TWTR) is doing a terrible job handling the Elon Musk situation, said former SEC chairman Harvey Pitt. "I would give Twitter's board an F," Pitt said on Yahoo Finance Live. "I believe under the circumstances, they needed to check out whether this was a real bid. If it were a real bid, then they needed to do what was in the best interest of their shareholders. This is a price that hadn't been seen in quite some time. The number is at least a legitimate frame of reference and the board's unwillingness to treat it seriously strikes me as worthy of a poor grade."
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

We just found out how Elon Musk may finance his $43B Twitter bid

The filing also details how Musk intends to pay for Twitter. Recall that his offer is worth $54.20 per share in cash, valuing the company at around $43.4 billion. The serial entrepreneur’s bid represents a premium to Twitter’ value today, but lands far beneath the company’s 52-week stock market high of $73.34 per share; shares of Twitter traded even higher in early 2021, leaving some room for Musk’s bid to be considered modest, despite its present-day premium.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

410K+
Followers
318K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy