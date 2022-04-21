Mike Tyson Punches Provoking Airline Passenger In The Face

Newly released cell phone video shows former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson delivering a flurry of punches to another passenger aboard a plane. The video was shot aboard a JetBlue flight from San Francisco International Airport to Florida Wednesday night, according to TMZ Sports, which obtained the video. It shows the 55-year-old Tyson turned around in his chair delivering a flurry of blows to a male passenger in a seat behind him. Prior to being attacked, the video appears to show the passenger badgering Tyson. A friend of the victim who recorded it told TMZ Sports that Tyson was initially patient with him, and agreed to take a photo, but grew tired of being hassled. The video showed the victim was facial injuries following the assault. It's unclear if authorities were contacted, or whether any charges will be filed in the case. Back in 1999, Tyson served 3 1/2 months in jail for assaulting two motorists in Maryland during a road rage incident.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO