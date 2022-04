NORWALK — A meeting of the Golden Oldies Golf League is scheduled for 8 a.m. Monday at the Sycamore Hills clubhouse patio.

Golfers 60 years of age and older are welcome with play on Mondays.

League fee is $15, which includes two feeds through the year.

Sign-up sheets are available at the clubhouse.

Participants are asked to bring their clubs — there will be play after the meeting.

For more information contact Sycamore Hills at 419-668-8460.