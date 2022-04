Recognizing both the potential of Web3 and the risk of losing top talent to startups pursuing the next iteration of the internet, current tech giants like Microsoft, Amazon and YouTube are investing in the future with job postings seeking experts in blockchain emerging technologies. Google announced in January 2022 that the company is forming a group to focus on blockchain and the next generation of “distributed computing and data storage technologies.” Even Facebook rebranding to Meta with a focus on the metaverse, which is the idea of an immersive online world where people use emerging technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality, and holograms to interact with others online. Though different from Web3, both concepts hope to fundamentally change the future of the internet.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO