Gianna Monaco scored eight goals for Lenape, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated Ocean City 22-10 in Ocean City to win its sixth straight to start the season. It was a high-scoring first half for both teams as Lenape sported a 15-7 lead at the break before outscoring Ocean City 7-3 in the second half.

OCEAN CITY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO