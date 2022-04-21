ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Luka Doncic's Current Injury Status For Game 3

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14va6s_0fGHhgIK00

Luka Doncic remains listed as questionable (2:30 Eastern Time) for Game 3 between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City

The Utah Jazz are hosting the Dallas Mavericks in Salt Lake City for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series on Thursday evening, and for the game the Mavs could remain without their best player.

Luka Doncic, who missed the first two games of the series, is listed as questionable due to a calf strain (as of 2:30 Eastern Time for Thursday's Game 3 contest).

NBA's official injury report

The Mavs were able to keep the series tied at 1-1 before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
Dallas, TX
Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen Curry On Steve Kerr’s Decision To Bench Him In Favor Of Jordan Poole: “It's About Who Is In The Closing Lineup."

The Golden State Warriors have been absolutely spectacular in the playoffs so far. The Warriors currently hold a 3-0 lead over the Denver Nuggets right now. Golden State has been able to accomplish this despite Stephen Curry not starting any of the first 3 games so far. This is because of the performances by Jordan Poole, who has only gotten better in the playoffs so far. Poole's performances have warranted a starting spot.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Kemba Walker
The Spun

The NBA World Is Stunned By Steph Curry On Sunday

When’s the last time Steph Curry missed this many shots – two-point attempts, three-point attempts, free throws – in an NBA game?. The Golden State Warriors star is off on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of the Western Conference first round playoff series. Curry has missed four...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#The Dallas Mavericks#Mavs#The New York Knicks#The Charlotte Hornets#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

Charlotte Reportedly Makes Decision On Head Coach

The Charlotte Hornets are reportedly parting ways with head coach James Borrego. According to NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA’s Charlotte franchise is dismissing Borrego. The Hornets went 43-39 under his watch last season. This is a pretty surprising decision. The Hornets were on a steady, upward trajectory each...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NBA Teams
Utah Jazz
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy