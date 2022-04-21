Jayson Tatum's Viral Tweet After The Celtics Beat The Nets
Jayson Tatum sent out a tweet on Thursday morning after the Boston Celtics beat the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.
The Boston Celtics defeated the Brooklyn Nets in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening, and on Thursday All-Star Jayson Tatum sent out an awesome tweet.
The post has over 107,000 likes on twitter in just a few hours.
The Celtics are currently up 2-0 in the series, and the following two games will be on the road at Barclays Center in New York.
