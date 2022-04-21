ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's What DeMar DeRozan Said After The Bulls Won Game 2

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls tied up their series with the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday evening in Wisconsin.

The Chicago Bulls beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 114-110 on Wednesday evening to take Game 2, and tie up their first-round series at 1-1 before heading back home for Games 3 and 4.

DeMar DeRozan was brilliant; scoring 41 points on 16/31 shooting.

Afterwards, the five-time NBA All-Star spoke to the NBA on TNT.


