Deputies arrest man cooking crack cocaine inside Pensacola hotel room

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. ( WKRG ) — Deputies in Pensacola arrested Demetrius ‘Meat’ Johnson, 36, on April 20 for cooking crack cocaine inside a hotel room.

Deputies found Johnson with methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia and an MP5-style gun.

Johnson faces possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of cocaine within a thousand feet of a place of worship, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.

Read the full release from ECSO:

On April 20th, ECSO deputies responded to a hotel located on the 7000-block of Pensacola Boulevard.Once inside the hotel room, deputies found methamphetamine, cocaine, Alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, and an MP5-style gun.Demetrius "Meat" Johnson was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, manufacture or deliver, distribution of cocaine within a thousand feet of a place of worship, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a firearm of a convicted felon.

Johnson is in the Escambia County jail with a $25,500 bond.

