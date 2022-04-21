ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Djokovic digs deep again to reach Serbia Open semifinals

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tk1fB_0fGHfqNQ00
1 of 9

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Top-ranked Novak Djokovic dug deep for the second match in a row to reach the semifinals of the Serbia Open with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Miomir Kecmanovic on Thursday.

Kecmanovic won the opening set without facing a break point, but Djokovic finally showed signs of getting back to his best in the second and then won the final four games of the decider in what was just his sixth match of the year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion stretched his winning streak against compatriots to 10 matches going back to a loss to Janko Tipsarevic in Madrid in 2012.

Djokovic next plays third-seeded Karen Khachanov, who defeated Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro 7-5, 6-4.

Djokovic also endured a tough game Wednesday when he rallied from a set down to beat compatriot Laslo Djere 2-6, 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4).

He joked that he’s happy he would not have to face another Serb in the semifinals.

Djokovic opened his clay-court season with a surprising loss to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina at the Monte Carlo Masters last week, his first match since being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February. Dubai was his first tournament of the year after he was barred from playing at the Australian Open because of his unvaccinated status, which also prevented him from playing tournaments in the United States last month.

Earlier Thursday, second-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Jiri Lehecka 4-6, 7-6 (1), 6-2 and Fabio Fognini enjoyed a 6-2, 6-3 win over Aljaz Bedene to reach the quarterfinals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Emma Raducanu: US Open champion gives world No 1 Iga Swiatek stern test in Stuttgart

Emma Raducanu gave Iga Swiatek arguably her stiffest test this year as she fell to a 6-4 6-4 defeat to the world No 1 at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix in Stuttgart on Friday. Raducanu won back-to-back matches for the first time in six months to reach the quarter-finals in Germany but despite falling to defeat against the Pole, the British No 1 will be encouraged by her display on the indoor clay this week.
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Panatta: "I don't like Novak Djokovic"

Former Italian tennis Adriano Panatta came back to talk about the Big Three Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, during the Italian Radio Rai Uno show Un Giorno da Pecora. Panatta harshly criticized Djokovic and current tennis: "Novak Djokovic? I have nothing personal against him, but I don't like him.
TENNIS
Reuters

Teenager Alcaraz mirrors Nadal with Barcelona crown

BARCELONA, April 24 (Reuters) - Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz captured the fourth title of his young career by beating eighth seed Pablo Carreno Busta 6-3 6-2 in the Barcelona Open final on Sunday, hours after winning a gruelling semi-final that was postponed due to rain. The 18-year-old will enter the...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Milos Raonic marries his model girlfriend in Italy

Former world No. 3 Milos Raonic got married to his long-time partner Camille Ringoir in a wedding ceremony that took place in Italy. Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up, reportedly first started dating Ringoir in 2019. Three years later, Raonic and Ringoir tied the knot. Ringoir is a Belgian model and...
TENNIS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Carlos Alcaraz wins final in Barcelona for 3rd title of the season

BARCELONA. Spain — Teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz continued his impressive run by beating Pablo Carreno Busta in straight sets to win the Barcelona Open final on Sunday for his third title of the season. The 18-year-old Alcaraz won the all-Spanish match 6-3, 6-2 after having made it to the...
TENNIS
Financial World

Adriano Panatta: "Novak Djokovic is really unpleasant"

Novak Djokovic reached the final of the ATP event in Belgrade, in which he will meet today the Russia Andrey Rublev, The Serbian Champion has experienced several difficulties in recent months. The decision not to carry out the vaccine for Covid-19, combined with some unusual and problematic behaviors, have brought Nole into the crosshairs of critics and have seen him as a protagonist more outside than inside the court Djokovic this year has missed several tournaments such as the Australian Open and the American tournaments (Indian Wells and Miami) and currently the tennis player is back on the court this week to play the tournament in his hometown, Belgrade, In Serbia.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serbia Open#Ap#Brazilian
The Guardian

Novak Djokovic loses to Andrey Rublev in Serbia Open final

The world No 1, Novak Djokovic, remains without an ATP Tour title this season after losing against Russia’s Andrey Rublev in the Serbia Open final. Djokovic fought back from a set down for the fourth time this week in front of his home fans in Belgrade, but ran out of steam in the decider as Rublev powered to a 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 victory in 2hr 29min.
TENNIS
BBC

Iga Swiatek wins Stuttgart Open to secure fourth consecutive title

Iga Swiatek won her fourth consecutive title and extended her winning run to 23 matches by beating Aryna Sabalenka in the Stuttgart Open final. The Polish world number one won 6-2 6-2 against her fourth-ranked opponent. It means Swiatek adds the clay-court title to wins in Doha, Indian Wells and...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
Place
Dubai
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Australian Open
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Emma Raducanu dismisses Iga Swiatek comparison

Emma Raducanu and Iga Swiatek both won their first titles at the Grand Slam level but Raducanu says their journeys can't be compared. Raducanu, 19, was 18 when she captured her first title at the US Open last year. Swiatek, who will be turning 21 next month, was 19 when she became a Grand Slam champion at the French Open in 2020.
TENNIS
Financial World

Novak Djokovic lost the final in Belgrade

Russian Andrej Rublev (8th ATP) won the ATP tournament in Belgrade after he defeated Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic (1st ATP) in today's final. Rublev came to the celebration after two and a half hours of play, ie in sets 6: 2, 6: 7, 6: 0. The first set was...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Hubert Hurkacz's coach explains what makes Rafael Nadal strong force on clay

Rafael Nadal is by far the greatest clay court player in tennis history and Hubert Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton offered some insight into what makes the Spaniard such a dominant force on clay. Nadal has been dominant on clay ever since he arrived on the tour as he is a record 13-time French Open champion and also owns the record number of titles at the Masters events in Monte Carlo, Rome and Madrid.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Rublev wins Serbia Open, denies Djokovic 1st title of 2022

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Andrey Rublev defeated Novak Djokovic 6-2, 6-7 (4), 6-0 to win the Serbia Open for his third title of the season on Sunday. The second-seeded Russian player dug deep to stop Djokovic from mounting another comeback as he prevented the top-ranked Serb from claiming his first title of 2022.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

868K+
Followers
421K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy