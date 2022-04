Recently, my co-host for Notes from the North – Sam – pointed out something interesting about the Houston Texans on PFF. Most teams have specific positions identified as areas of need; the Texans simply have “every position.” It may seem harsh, but PFF is onto something: the Texans need a major infusion of talent. As a result, it’ll likely be tough to discern which way they’ll go in the opening round.

