Mike Tyson Punches Provoking Airline Passenger In The Face

By Gina Cook
 2 days ago
Why on earth someone would mess with Mike Tyson, I don't know. Apparently, he's still got some "hands" in his old age. Well, he's only 55, but still. Two guys released they were traveling on the same plane with the former champ and were pretty excited to meet him. Understandably so....

