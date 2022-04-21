Police investigating the shooting of a 68-year-old woman in Chelsea

Police in Chelsea are investigating the shooting of a woman.

Boston 25′s Bob Ward reports the woman, who is 68-years-old, appears to be an innocent victim of this street violence.

The injuries to the woman are not life-threatening. The shooting happened in the area of 87 Washington Street, just after 1:00 p.m.

The call was for “gunshots involving two or more individuals,” according to Chelsea Police.

Police say the woman was shot while trying to get into her car, after leaving a nearby business. She was rushed to Mass General Hospital in Boston with a serious wound to her chest. It appears at least five shots were fired, said police.

A man described by police as a suspect ran down Sixth Street toward an MBTA station after the shooting. Police also say a car that was possibly involved took off from the area and was stopped in Revere. Investigators say they are reviewing surveillance video from the area.

“Our office is on scene and providing all assistance possible to the Chelsea detectives investigating this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the victim and we wish her a full recovery,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden in a statement. “This broad daylight shooting illuminates, yet again, the dangers posed by people who carry illegal guns and demonstrate no reluctance to use them.”

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 617-466-4880.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

