Suffolk County police officers to stop issuing traffic tickets for broken car lights
Recreational marijuana sales are officially legal starting Thursday in New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has more.Through this program, instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can extend a helping hand to someone in need and help them fix the mechanical issue that they are experiencing and mitigate what often becomes a negative police encounter and downward spiral for community members in need," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said. The county is also calling on local body shops and mechanics to join the initiative and accept the vouchers for these minor auto repairs. If issued a voucher, drivers will be able to redeem them at participating auto repair shops that are vetted by the Lights On! program. The vouchers are worth up to $250 and the program reimburses the auto shops for the cost. Drivers will have 14 days to use the voucher and SCPD will enter anyone who has received one into the system so they're not stopped repeatedly during that grace period. ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times
Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.---------- * More Long Island news * Send us a news tip * Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts * Follow us on YouTube
Comments / 11