Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County police officers to stop issuing traffic tickets for broken car lights

ABCNY
ABCNY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chM6C_0fGHVM3200 Getting a ticket for a broken tail light is a nuisance Suffolk County drivers won't have to deal with anymore thanks to a new initiative.

The Lights On! Initiative gives Suffolk County police officers the ability to provide drivers with vouchers to pay for broken headlights, taillights, and break signals instead of issuing a ticket.

"For some of our residents, a minor traffic ticket can turn into so much more, causing an unnecessary financial burden, and even worse, trouble with the legal system," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Bellone said he thinks the program will also help build trust between the SCPD and the community.

Lights On! is a national program that a dozen other police departments have already partnered with to help make roads and communities safer without causing a financial burden to drivers.

Suffolk County will use grant funds and a donation to invest $70,000 into the program.

The Lights On! initiative is the latest step the county is taking in its Police Reform and Reinvention plan.

The goal is to disparities in traffic stops and put the focus on more serious traffic violations.

ALSO READ | Recreational marijuana sales begin in New Jersey

Recreational marijuana sales are officially legal starting Thursday in New Jersey. Anthony Johnson has more.

Through this program, instead of punishing drivers for broken lights, we can extend a helping hand to someone in need and help them fix the mechanical issue that they are experiencing and mitigate what often becomes a negative police encounter and downward spiral for community members in need," Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison said.

The county is also calling on local body shops and mechanics to join the initiative and accept the vouchers for these minor auto repairs.

If issued a voucher, drivers will be able to redeem them at participating auto repair shops that are vetted by the Lights On! program.

The vouchers are worth up to $250 and the program reimburses the auto shops for the cost.

Drivers will have 14 days to use the voucher and SCPD will enter anyone who has received one into the system so they're not stopped repeatedly during that grace period.

ALSO READ | Handyman David Bonola arrested in case of murdered Queens mother stabbed more than 55 times

Police say David Bonola had an on-and-off relationship with the victim, 51-year-old Orsolya Gaal. Naveen Dhaliwal has more.

Comments / 11

Meoff
2d ago

It makes no sense. If someone's blinker doesn't work or a head light, that can be dangerous. Give them a warning summons, if they get 2 or 3 summons they shouldn't be driving.

Reply
8
Rick Sanchez
2d ago

Just another handout to illegals and other ne'er -do -wells. How about giving drunk drivers vouchers for bar tabs?

Reply(1)
13
Andre Canon
2d ago

UT oh, that's not good. Who is he to tamper with the law. This is how the Demoncrats start tampering with the Police. All their policies look good at face value only to tamper with something else. KNOCK IT OFF!

Reply
2
