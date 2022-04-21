ONLINE: Primitives, pottery, quilts, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: Hartville Market Place & Flea Market: 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, OH 44632. Jewelry List: Jewelry to include extensive inventory of 1000s & 1,000s of pieces – antique and vintage and contemporary, gold, silver, costume, designer rhinestones, Bakelite, plastic, amber, Native American, Mexican, loose gemstones & beads, copper, religious, rosaries, medals, charms, Masonic items, cufflinks, cultured pearls, cameos, Victorian through 1970’s pieces, art deco beads – over 100 unsorted box lots of mixed jewelry: rings, pins, bracelets, and necklaces.
Comments / 0