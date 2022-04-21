ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, OH

ONLINE: Primitives, pottery, quilts, and misc.

Farm and Dairy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEAUTIFUL PRIMITIVES. POTTERY. DÉCOR. FURNITURE. QUILTS. CRAFTING ITEMS. GLASSWARE. FURNISHINGS. PICK UP: By appointment only! 5 and less lots: Thurs, 4/28/22 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm....

www.farmanddairy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Farm and Dairy

Jewelry, gentleman’s collectibles, and misc.

Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: Hartville Market Place & Flea Market: 1289 Edison St. NW, Hartville, OH 44632. Jewelry List: Jewelry to include extensive inventory of 1000s & 1,000s of pieces – antique and vintage and contemporary, gold, silver, costume, designer rhinestones, Bakelite, plastic, amber, Native American, Mexican, loose gemstones & beads, copper, religious, rosaries, medals, charms, Masonic items, cufflinks, cultured pearls, cameos, Victorian through 1970’s pieces, art deco beads – over 100 unsorted box lots of mixed jewelry: rings, pins, bracelets, and necklaces.
HARTVILLE, OH
Farm and Dairy

RON’S REFINISHING, wood tools, clamps, furniture, and misc.

“Ron’s Refinishing”– Wood Tools – Clamps. Owner retired after 25 years. Absolute auction, all sells to the highest bidder on location: 588 Valley Rd., Salem, OH 44460. Directions: Take US Rt. 62 west of Salem or east of Alliance to Damascus, Ohio and south on Valley Rd. approx. 1/2 mile. Watch for KIKO signs.
SALEM, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy