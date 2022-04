GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The American Red Cross is assisting 12 people impacted by fires in Northeast Wisconsin Friday afternoon. A fire broke out in Kaukauna at 8131 Katie Lane, displacing a family of six. Four of the six are children. Red Cross volunteers provided emergency aid for housing and meals, as well as access to health resources.

