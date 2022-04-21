CNN Parent Company Cites 'Prior Leadership' Among Reasons for Shutdown
CNN's former CEO Jeff Zucker, who was involved in the development of CNN+, was forced to resign in...www.newsweek.com
CNN's former CEO Jeff Zucker, who was involved in the development of CNN+, was forced to resign in...www.newsweek.com
they should have been permanently shut down and some of the criminals arrested for lying and fake news to cause riots and death and call it peaceful protesting to help the domestic terrorist democraps rig the election with distractions
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1