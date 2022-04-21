ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson State makes four-star WR Ayden Williams top six list

By Symone Stanley
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215I1g_0fGHQtz800

Jackson State University is a top-six landing destination for the class of 2023 four-star wide receiver Ayden Williams .

“They’ve really changed my perspective,” Williams told the Clarion-Ledger in March. “I’m from Jackson and growing up I went to JSU (games). I was always the type of person, where I’m never going to JSU because it was too close to home. But I see now that Deion has changed it around and you can get exposure from going to an HBCU.”

Ayden Williams will be suiting up for his senior season at Ridgeland High School in Mississippi this fall. Standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 190 pounds, Williams has been praised for his strength and speed.

“Strong receiver prospect with more athleticism and speed than given credit for. Plays fast and understands how to create leverage within his route running ability,” 247 Sports analyst Cooper Petagna wrote.

“Uses his size, frame, strength to his advantage as a pass-catcher. A physically developed frame could end up having an impact sooner than later at the next level. Projects to a high-level multi-year starter at a Power Five program in college with the ability to outperform his current projection,” Petegna explained.

Jackson State is the only HBCU on the four-star receivers list. All the other programs are in the SEC. Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and South Carolina made the cut along with JSU.

The post Jackson State makes four-star WR Ayden Williams top six list appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

No. 1 CBB Transfer Announces Commitment

Kendric Davis, the No. 1 transfer in college basketball, announced on Friday night where he’ll resume his college basketball career. The former SMU guard will remain in the American Athletic Conference. Davis has officially committed to Memphis. He heard from over 30 schools after he entered the transfer portal.
MEMPHIS, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Ex-Indiana big man Michael Durr reveals transfer destination

Former Indiana basketball reserve center Michael Durr is leaving Bloomington for Orlando. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Durr is headed to UCF to continue his college basketball career. It’s a return back to the Sunshine State for the 7-foot center, who started his career at USF in Tampa.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
State
Tennessee State
City
Ridgeland, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
College Sports
Jackson, MS
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Mississippi College Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson State University#American Football#College Football#Wr#The Clarion Ledger#Lightonsports#Ridgeland High School
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive Player Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Another member of Ohio State’s defensive line has reportedly chosen to enter the transfer portal this spring. On Saturday, junior DL Noah Potter decided to seek playing time elsewhere. Per NBC affiliate Whitney Harding, “Can confirm Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter is in the transfer portal.”. Potter...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

NFL Wide Receiver Was Reportedly Arrested On Saturday

An NFL wide receiver was reportedly arrested on Saturday. According to a report from TMZ Sports, Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested on Saturday in Florida. “Bears WR Byron Pringle was arrested Saturday in Florida after police say they busted him doing donuts in his Hellcat on a suspended license, with his child in the car,” TMZ Sports reports.
FLORIDA STATE
Vicksburg Post

DeLucia’s gem powers Ole Miss past Mississippi State

OXFORD — Ole Miss started the weekend by doing something it hadn’t been able to do all season. Dylan DeLucia pitched a complete game, and Kevin Graham and Hayden Dunhurst both homered as Ole Miss beat Mississippi State 4-2 on Thursday in the opener of a three-game series at Swayze Field.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Fans enjoy JSU football spring scrimmage game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fans were excited to see the Jackson State University (JSU) football team during a spring scrimmage. Fans traveling from near and far to pack Veterans Memorial Stadium for Jackson State’s annual Blue and White Game. For many, it’s an annual tradition to tailgate before the game, allowing them the chance to […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson State fans are ready for 2022 Spring Football Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State football fans will get to the team make sports history on Sunday, April 24 during the spring football game. Hundreds of fans are expected to attend JSU’s Fan Fest and spring football game. Pellow Lewis, a sophomore at JSU, said he’s looking forward to playing in the marching band […]
JACKSON, MS
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
813K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy