Netflix’s Arnold Schwarzenegger Series Adds Travis Van Winkle, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Jay Baruchel, Milan Carter & More To Cast

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
 3 days ago
Netflix and Skydance Television have set the cast of the untitled Arnold Schwarzenegger spy adventure series, signing nine actors as series regulars to join Schwarzenegger in his first TV series role, and previously announced female lead Monica Barbaro. The list includes Travis Van Winkle ( You ), Gabriel Luna , reuniting with Schwarzenegger after starring together in Terminator: Dark Fate , Fortune Feimster ( The Mindy Project ), Jay Baruchel ( This Is the End ), Milan Carter ( Warped! ), Fabiana Udenio ( Jane the Virgin ), Barbara Eve Harris ( Station 19 ), Aparna Brielle ( A.P. Bio ) and Andy Buckley ( The Office ).

Additionally, the series, from creator, executive producer and showrunner Nick Santora has cast five recurring players, Devon Bostick ( Oppenheimer ), David Chinchilla ( Reacher ), Stephanie Sy ( Seance ), Scott Thompson ( Hannibal ) and child actor Rachel Lynch .

In the untitled series (informally referred to as Fubar ), when a father and daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Forced to team up as partners, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor.

Santora and Schwarzenegger executive produce with Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost.

Netflix Pilots & Series Orders

Here are the characters played by the newly announced cast:

REGULARS:

Travis Van Winkle will play Aldon, a great CIA officer and world class wise-ass, who is a kind and sweet man under it all.

Milan Carter will play Barry, a loveable man-child and proud nerd, who is an American CIA officer that has worked closely with Luke for the past 20 years. Barry is a kind and brilliant officer who keeps Luke and his team safe while staying far away from the action.

Fortune Feimster will play Roo (short for Ruth), a smart, sarcastic CIA Officer who looks up to Luke as a father figure.

Jay Baruchel will play Carter, the sweet and unsuspecting boyfriend of Emma (Monica Barbaro). Carter is a kindergarten teacher who has been made to believe his CIA officer girlfriend works for a non-profit that provides clean water to those in need around the world. He prioritizes family above all, but his love of Emma will be put to the test when he finds out many secrets about her.

Gabriel Luna will play Boro, an incredibly charismatic, Oxford-educated businessman, who’s chosen to apply those skills to a career in the illegal arms trade.

Aparna Brielle will play Tina, an NSA analyst on loan to the CIA. Despite her youth, she is very good at her job – extremely capable and intelligent, though a bit intimidated by her new colleagues.

Fabiana Udenio will play Tally, Luke’s ex-wife and Emma’s mother, who does not know that the two are in the CIA, but has always been suspicious of Luke’s frequent “business trips” which created distance in their relationship. Tally now has a new man in her life, but the chemistry between her and Luke is still palpable.

Andy Buckley will play Donnie, Tally’s current boyfriend, who is an easy-going fellow. He is a thoughtful and positive presence in Tally’s life, but that positivity fades when he realizes Luke (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is trying to win Tally back.

Barbara Eve Harris will play Dot, the Regional CIA Director. Intelligent, commanding, intimidating – Dot suffers no fools.

RECURRING:

Devon Bostick will play Oscar. Luke and Tally’s son and an aspiring app developer, who has never lived up to his father’s expectations.

David Chinchilla will play Cain Khan, Boro’s intimidating first lieutenant, working in the illegal arms business.

Stephanie Sy will play Sandy, Oscar’s supportive wife and mother of their daughter, Romi.

Scott Thompson will play Dr. Louis Pfeffer, an operational psychologist at the CIA responsible for conducting joint therapy sessions with Luke and Emma.

Introducing Rachel Lynch playing Romi, Sandy and Oscar’s sweet 6-year-old kid, who has a special relationship with her “pee-pa,” Luke.

Van Winkle is returning to Netflix after recently starring in Season 3 of You . He also recently did a multi-episode arc on Season 2 of HBO Max's Made for Love and filmed a guest spot on CBS' Good Sam . He is repped by APA, Velocity Entertainment Partners, and attorney Karl Austen.

