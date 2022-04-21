Lady Gaga Gets Sporty in Crop Top, Leggings & Nike Sneakers for Tennis

Click here to read the full article.

Lady Gaga showed off her athletic side while playing tennis this week.

Posing in a tennis court, the Academy Award-winning actress wore a pair of slim-fitting black leggings. Complementing her look was a gray, black and pink color-blocked cropped windbreaker with a zip-up neckline and waist tie. Gaga finished her ensemble with a black baseball cap, gold watch and — naturally — a black and white tennis racket.

The musician pointedly captioned the snapshot on Instagram with a simple tennis ball emoji.

When it came to shoes, Gaga continued her sporty streak in a set of white Nike sneakers . Complementing her ensemble’s lighter details, the pair appeared to feature a lace-up silhouette with mesh and synthetic uppers. Finishing the set was Nike’s signature Swoosh logo and a splash of neon green accents, adding a vibrant pop of color.

This isn’t the first occasion Gaga has proved her penchant for putting together an athletic look. On Wednesday, the star snapped a mirror selfie in a gray hoodie and matching shorts. Giving the look a chic finish were black sunglasses and a large leather Celine handbag.

When it comes to shoes, there’s no style too bold — or heel too high — for Lady Gaga. The “Paparazzi” singer‘s red carpet looks often feature platform sandals and pointed-toe pumps from luxury labels like Christian Louboutin, Versace, Brian Atwood and Alexander McQueen. When off-duty, she’s been seen in sneakers by APL and Nike. More recently, she’s returned to wearing her signature towering Pleaser Shoes boots from the late 2000s for everyday wear — which often boast heels ranging from 7 to 9 inches in height.

Discover Lady Gaga’s most daring shoe moments over the years in the gallery.

