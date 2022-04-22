ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Grandmother Injured By Stray Bullet In Chelsea; Police Search For Gunman

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 1 day ago

CHELSEA (CBS) — A 68-year-old grandmother was shot in Chelsea as she was getting into her car Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the area of Everett Avenue.

The victim was an innocent bystander who was shot in the chest after leaving a business in the area. She was taken to Mass General Hospital in Boston, where she is expected to survive.

A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene towards the MBTA station on Sixth Street. Police said the man was shooting at another car when the woman was hit. A silver Acura was located in Revere and is in police custody.

“Our office is on scene and providing all assistance possible to the Chelsea detectives investigating this tragic incident. Our thoughts are with the victim and we wish her a full recovery. This broad daylight shooting illuminates, yet again, the dangers posed by people who carry illegal guns and demonstrate no reluctance to use them,” said Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

After she was shot, the victim’s son attempted to drive her to the hospital when police were then called to the scene along Washington Avenue. She was then rushed to Mass General.

The victim’s son said his mother is a grandmother and will likely be released from the hospital Friday. “She’s a tough lady,” he said.

“An innocent person – it’s not even the intended person they’re shooting,” said Manuel Strassburger, a resident of the neighborhood.

Residents of the area said shootings have happened before in the neighborhood and are calling for an increased police presence.

“The shootings have happened three times already in this area,” said Olbin Miniyi, of Chelsea. “I would like the police to be around all the time.”

The investigation remains ongoing, as police try to retrieve surveillance video from the area.

