Victims’ rights week 5k run/walk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family tragedy happened in Philadelphia’s Kensington section on Sunday. A rowhome fire left a father and his three sons dead. Crews raced to the 3200 block of Hartville Street near Allegheny Avenue early Sunday morning. They found huge flames leaping from the first and second floors. Neighbors tell CBS3 the father killed in the fire jumped into action and ultimately saved his wife’s life. Candles and flowers sit next to a pile of rubble and ash outside the home on Hartville Street. The growing memorial is in memory of the father and three children who lost their lives in the...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO