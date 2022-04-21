ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CNN+ shutting down

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Dominick Mastrangelo
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3malhB_0fGHKiAH00

(The Hill ) — CNN is shutting down its paid streaming service just weeks after it launched, the company announced on Thursday.

Variety first reported that WarnerMedia Discovery (WBD), the network’s newly formed parent company, is expected to provide details to staffers on Thursday.

Incoming network president Chris Licht called an all-hands meeting among CNN+ staffers for noon to discuss the decision, The New York Times reported .

The service will shut down on April 30, just one month after it launched.

The decision to shutter the streaming news and features vertical was made based on Licht’s recommendation, CNBC reported.

Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles finally set to open in San Diego

“This decision is in line with WBD’s broader direct-to-consumer strategy. In a complex streaming market, consumers want simplicity and an all-in service, which provides a better experience and more value than stand-alone offerings,” Licht said in a memo to staff obtained by The Hill.

“Let me be clear: this move is in no way a reflection of the talented and hardworking people who poured their heart and soul into building and flawlessly launching CNN+ in a very short period of time. It also is not a reflection of the quality of the talent and content of CNN+, some of which will migrate to CNN’s programming or some of the company’s other networks,” he added.

In a statement on Thursday morning, WarnerMedia Discovery said  CNN+ customers will receive prorated refunds of subscription fees.

“We have very exciting opportunities ahead in the streaming space and CNN, one of the world’s premier reputational assets, will play an important role there,” said J.B. Perrette, Chief Executive Officer and President of Global Streaming for the company.

Woman escapes kidnapping after calling friend; suspect arrested

The reported shuttering of the streaming platform follows several reports of a sluggish start among early subscribers and rumors of upcoming cuts to the project’s budget by WarnerMedia Discovery.

The launch and quick scrapping of CNN+ comes just weeks after WarnerMedia’s sale to Discovery and the ousting of former President Jeff Zucker. Former WarnerMedia head Jason Kilar departed the company soon after the sale and Licht was hired by Discovery executives along with a host of new leaders to oversee the new media conglomerate.

Earlier this week, CNN played down reports of a stumbling start to its multimillion-dollar investment, saying it was pleased with how the launch has gone and dismissing early reports suggesting the new venture is in trouble as premature.

“After only three weeks of being available to customers, CNN+ is one of the top news subscription services on the market,” a spokesperson for the network told The Hill on Tuesday. “We remain very happy with CNN+’s performance to date and are proud of what our teams have built.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
San Diego, CA
Business
San Diego, CA
Sports
Local
California Business
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Sports
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene forced to admit she called for Pelosi to get death penalty

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene was left scrambling to avoid committing perjury on Friday after an attorney representing voters seeking to disqualify her from this year’s election ballot confronted her with video of past statements in which she accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of “treason” and suggested the California Democrat should be executed.Speaking at an administrative hearing before a Georgia judge, attorney Ron Fein promised “direct evidence” that will show Ms Greene used “hashtags and memes and ways of communicating among internet subcultures” to express support for the worst attack on the Capitol since 1814, and said Ms Greene...
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Poll: More than half of American voters think Biden compromised by China

A new poll shows that most Americans believe President Joe Biden is compromised by China due to his family’s personal business dealings with the communist nation. According to a nationwide survey conducted April 5-8 by The Trafalgar Group, 52.3 percent of Americans agree that it is “very likely” Biden is “conflicted/compromised when dealing with China due to the Biden family’s personal business dealings in China.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Zucker
Person
Jason Kilar
Slate

Republican Leader Humiliated by Audio Reconfirming He Didn’t Support Violent Overthrow of Government

After Jan. 6, 2021, according to public statements and reporting at the time, a number of Republican congressional figures who had rationalized and excused Donald Trump’s behavior during his presidency said they believed he was to blame for the violence in the Capitol that day. Some said he should resign or that they would vote to impeach and convict him to remove him from office.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Disgraced former Fox host Bill O’Reilly blames Biden for his airport meltdown when he called worker a ‘scumbag’

Disgraced former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly blamed his recent meltdown at an airport on Joe Biden, offering a confuding defence of his insulting actions toward a JetBlue worker. Vanity Fair reports that on Sunday, Mr O'Reilly threatened a JetBlue employee at JFK International Airpot after his flight to Turks & Caicos was delayed for five hours. Despite Mr O'Reilly's claims that "character assassins on social media [are] completely lying" about his interactions with the employee, the incident was caught on video and depicts exactly what occurred. In the video, Mr O'Reilly tells the worker, "we need to know...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#The New York Times#Cnbc#Wbd#Warnermedia Discovery
MSNBC

McCarthy’s willingness to cover for Trump takes an ugly turn

When it comes to understanding House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s perspective on Donald Trump and the Jan. 6 attack, consider a brief timeline from early last year. On Jan. 6, during the attack on the Capitol, McCarthy and Trump reportedly had a tense conversation in which the minority leader pressed the then-president to tell the rioters to stand down. According to a different GOP lawmaker, Trump said, “Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.”
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy