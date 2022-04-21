Western fire station project gets approval

It's been five years since the news of a new airport would be coming to the Rexburg Area. In the five years since the city of Rexburg has been conducting a study to assess just how feasible is the possibility of building the new airport. Now that study is complete. Keith Davidson the City of Rexburg Public Works Director says "so right now, we're just waiting for their, (the Federal Aviation Administration), review of the document. And if they approve the new or the alternate site for the airport, then the next step would be going through an environmental evaluation of that site." The post Progress made on the Rexburg Airport Improvement project appeared first on Local News 8.

1 HOUR AGO