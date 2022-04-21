ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Gary Janetti on His New Book, Honing His Sense of Humor and Breaking Into Hollywood

By Seija Rankin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L85ln_0fGHJJG100

Gary Janetti is hiding in a booth at the Soho House. It’s a scene that’s simultaneously at odds and completely aligned with the public persona he has meticulously honed — and disseminated through his popular Instagram account — over the years. A membership at the exclusive industry-focused club makes sense for an Emmy-winning television writer and producer (he shares a 2005 nod with the rest of the team behind Will & Grace ); less so for one who has built his following by writing viral Instagram jokes like “Just saw one of my closest friends. Thank God I was able to hide in time.” And “Just to be completely safe let’s never see each other again.”

But Janetti — who often prefers to hang out at a variety of local Starbucks — has a new book to promote, and the project is luring him out of his house more successfully than any dinner plans could. And Start Without Me (I’ll Be There In a Minute) , which hits shelves on April 26, has big shoes to fill: His debut collection, 2019’s Do You Mind If I Cancel?, was an instant New York Times bestseller. His upcoming book lives in the same universe, creatively and spiritually, as its predecessor, filled with first-person stories that range in tone from cunning to heartwarming and allow him to reflect on his life before he became a card-carrying member of the Hollywood establishment. He describes the way he fell in love with The Carol Burnett Show as a child. He chronicles his first days living in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood while harboring vague notions about becoming a writer. There’s a chapter-long denunciation of destination weddings (“I don’t believe I know any human being well enough that they should feel comfortable asking me to fly to the Bahamas for a piece of chicken.”)

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Like with the last book, Janetti will embark on a cross-country promotional tour, with stops at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arena and an event in Los Angeles hosted by Black Monday actress (and fellow bestselling essay author) Casey Wilson. So today’s meeting at the Soho House is both a necessary step on the journey to second-time bestseller status and a warmup for a lot of socializing to come. Plus, Janetti points out, he’s been inside for two years. “I’ve been storing up,” he says. “I can do this now. I was never sad thinking I might not go to a restaurant again, but I did miss talking with people about my work.”

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter , Janetti reflects on the early days of his Hollywood aspirations that provided the source material for Start Without Me .

You seem quite self-assured in your career now; did you always know what you wanted to do?

When I was young, it didn’t even occur to me that I could have this kind of job, that it was something I could do. It wasn’t like people were going off and wanting to be showrunners. I wanted to be a writer in a vague way. And of course I wasn’t doing it. I wasn’t writing. I just had this vague notion that I wanted to be a novelist. And I had a stint of wanting to be an actor. I went to an acting school, which was very demoralizing, because, at that time, all the roles were straight roles, and I realized I’m never going to be as good at being a straight person as an actually straight person is. I’ve got another layer of acting I need to do. I’ve been trying to pretend I’m straight my whole life and it hasn’t been going well.

As someone who was raised in Queens, entirely outside of any semblance of show business, what kind of reaction was there when you told your parents about your ambitions?

When I told my parents I wanted to be an actor, it was horrifying to them. It was like I was insane. There was a fear that I might actually pursue it, so I was encouraged to go to college and have a career. But then I kind of thought, oh I’ll show you. One day you’ll be sorry. That was my modus operandi.

Where did your comedic sensibilities come from — did you start off with your specific sense of humor or did you hone it over the years?

I was an observer for many years. When you don’t talk, but you listen and watch for 18 years, you accumulate a lot. I had very strong opinions in my own mind. And when I wasn’t observing I was watching TV, an inordinate amount of comedy. It’s like studying, in a way. I didn’t think of it in those terms at the time, but it was years later when I started writing and it all came to me quickly that I realized how familiar with the form I was, from watching so much of it. I have to say I wasn’t a funny kid. I was a quiet kid. But when I did have something to say, it was usually very cutting for my young age.

Both of your books dedicate space to odd jobs you did before finding your way in the television industry; which do you consider to be your favorite?

In my twenties I got a job at the Paramount Hotel, in New York, where a lot of famous people stayed. I thought, obviously one of them is going to pluck me out of the crowd and put me in a movie or TV show, or ask me to write something. I’d found a place that gave me access to the people that are in the universe I wanted to be in, but that’s where it stopped. I was serving them. But it was a very trendy place in a very specific time in New York, and it gave me access I wouldn’t have had otherwise: we would get free tickets to Broadway shoes or dinners at a new restaurant, so we could recommend things to guests. It made me feel a part of something. Of course I wasn’t a part of it [laughs]; I could disappear out of the equation at any moment and nothing would change there. I wasn’t building a career.

Which job or moment do you consider to be your big break?

I moved to Los Angeles to try to become a TV writer. But I didn’t know what pilot season was. I knew nothing. I can’t express that enough, I knew not one person or thing about the business. I went to the Writers Guild library and read scripts: Friends , Frazier , Mad About You . They were so well-crafted, I would laugh out loud while reading them and also think, I can do this. I wrote a spec script next, but I didn’t have the correct software so I just eyeballed the spacing. I got a baby agent, because the main agents wouldn’t see me, and that eventually led to a meeting with Chris Thompson, who created a show called The Naked Truth , with Téa Leoni. I took the meeting and just told him straight up how badly I wanted the job and what it would mean to me. And he gave me a chance. I was like, I guess that’s how L.A. works. Nobody prepared me for the fact that it would never happen like that again.

When did you start to feel a part of Hollywood? Did you feel like an insider immediately?

I was so naive, and thank God, but I just didn’t know how difficult it was going to be to keep getting jobs here. I remember walking into somebody’s office to try to get my second writing job and there was a huge stack of scripts from candidates. I was like, these are all the people they’re meeting for this job? Suddenly I was nervous. But I’m a scrappy person and I’ve always kind of figured out the next thing. So I don’t feel like I’m part of Hollywood necessarily, but I do feel I’ve been super fortunate.

Do you feel like that needing to be scrappy is exhausting, or does it make each project you do get more exciting?

Nothing feels exciting. I mean, really. It takes so much to get something from your head to the screen. I’m at a point where, unless I love the thing and feel extremely passionate about it, I don’t want to do that process. If you don’t know exactly what the project is, if you don’t really know it in your bones, then it becomes a problem. So much in this business conspires to make things not happen, so if you don’t feel strongly you inevitably hit a point where you don’t even know what the project is anymore. It’s like, you win. I don’t want to do this. It takes a couple years off your life. When you’re 30 you’ve got a few extra years to go around.

Did you ever feel like you should put any of your Hollywood war stories into your books?

No, and nobody ever asked me to put that in. I don’t actually have any fun anecdotes about it. It’s the least interesting thing about me, I think. I’m always interested in the messy things, and I find it’s funnier to look back at my life. I don’t think anyone would have any interest in my time on Will & Grace , but people will recognize things in my childhood stories and that forms a connection.

How did the prospect of writing the first essay collection come about?

My editor asked for a meeting with me, through my agents, because of my Instagram account. Strangely, I had wanted to write a book like this, but never thought I had it in me to go around meeting with publishers. It’s the same process of trying to sell something. So it was very serendipitous that it worked out. It was a two-book offer, so I knew I was going to be on the hook for a second one, and after I finished that first one I took some time and there were things from my past that would recur in my thoughts and that I realized I never really excavated. I would jot them down and then after a few months I realized I had enough, roughly, for a second book.

Did you have expectations for your first book? It made the bestseller list, but not all authors set out for that specifically…

Oh yes, that was my goal. I feel like I sold every one of those books individually. I was relentless. But I also had moments of wondering, who is going to care about this book? I write such specific things about my childhood. But I read what other people write about the specificities of their lives, and it has meant something to me. So I just had to trust that people would connect.

How do you reconcile the part of you that’s thrilled to go out on book tour and meet readers and interact, with the part of you and your brand that’s more introverted and sarcastic?

My hope with my brand of humor is that I give voice to things that people feel that they can’t give voice to. It’s always nice when somebody else feels the same way you do. And when it comes to putting content out, I want to reach the biggest audience I can. That’s the purpose, for me, of trying to communicate. I’m not going to modify what I write or say in order to lead to a bigger audience, but I like to reach as many people as possible. The fact that people want to come out and listen to me read the book or talk about it, it’s so nice. It’s a reciprocal relationship. And also, I think people understand that it’s a persona. It’s not completely who I am.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Hollywood Flashback: Diane Keaton Became a Fashion Icon in 1977 With ‘Annie Hall’

Forty-five years ago, Annie Hall opened in theaters and became a critical and box office success — and a fashion bellwether thanks to Diane Keaton. In the actress’ fourth feature with director and co-star Woody Allen, her portrayal of an aspiring singer in an on-again, off-again romance with Allen’s Alvy became her signature role, earning her an Academy Award for best actress (the film won three additional Oscars, including best picture). Annie’s wardrobe — featuring layered, oversized menswear paired with neckties and bowler hats — launched a womenswear trend that continues to this day (see Elle Fanning’s Gucci suit at the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hollywood Reporter

Whoopi Goldberg Says Film Academy Won’t “Take That Oscar From” Will Smith After Chris Rock Slap

As Hollywood deals with the fallout of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock on the 2022 Oscars stage, shortly before Smith won the best actor Oscar for his role in King Richard, many observers have wondered whether the Motion Picture Academy will take away Smith’s Oscar. While the Academy hasn’t given any indications to that effect, one of the members of its board of governors, The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg, who’s also an Oscar winner and former host, voiced her own thoughts on the fate of Smith’s Oscar.More from The Hollywood ReporterTikTok Makes Oscars Debut During "We Don't Talk About Bruno" PerformanceWill...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

THR Icon: Lily Tomlin on Insult Comedy, the Oscars and Her Upcoming Tom Brady Movie

Lily Tomlin, 82, has been charming and disarming audiences for more than five decades with a parade of sketch comedy characters, TV appearances, a groundbreaking one-woman Broadway show, movies — from Nashville to 9 to 5 to All of Me — and, most recently, the Netflix series Grace and Frankie. She burst onto the scene Dec. 29, 1969, on the cutting-edge Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, where Tomlin’s rich stable of characters — including Ernestine the operator — made her famous overnight. She’s also been a subtle disrupter without drawing too much attention to herself. She was the first woman to...
MOVIES
CBS News

What "The Godfather" means to Hollywood

"The Godfather" opened in theaters 50 years ago and quickly became a box office and critical success. Jeff Glor gets the backstory behind the film from the author of a thrilling book about the film.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Gary Janetti
DoYouRemember?

John Wayne Was Restrained By Six Security Men At The 1973 Oscars

The 2022 Oscars got really awkward when Will Smith marched onstage and slapped Chris Rock over a joke he made about Will’s wife Jada Pinkett-Smith. This was reminiscent of another incident that happened back in 1973 but luckily no one was slapped back then. John Wayne wanted to storm the stage and it took six security men to restrain him so no one got hurt.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Wesley Snipes' Thin Frame At The 2022 Oscars Concerns Fans: 'I Hope He Is OK'

Wesley Snipes' thin frame at the 2022 Oscars has fans concerned for his well-being following the actor's red carpet appearance. "Is #WesleySnipes ok? He’s lost a lot of weight and even his voice sounds breathy. #Oscars Hopefully all is well," one worried social media user tweeted as the show aired on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hone#Will Grace#Honing#Instagram#New York Times
HollywoodLife

Kevin Costner Brings Stunning Wife Christine Baumgartner To 2022 Oscars

The ‘Yellowstone’ star and his beautiful wife took over the red carpet at the Academy Awards. See the gorgeous pics!. Kevin Costner sure does clean up nice! The Yellowstone star traded in his cowboy gear for a tuxedo when he appeared alongside his gorgeous wife, Christine Baumgartner, on the red carpet for the 2022 Academy Awards. The veteran actor, who is a three-time Oscar nominee and won Best Director for 1991’s Dances With Wolves, arrived to the Dolby Theater in Hollywood on Sunday (March 27) to present an award during the glamorous event. Kevin cut a dapper figure in his classic suit, while his wife of 18 years dared to impress in a stunning black and silver, strapless gown.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Who is Sasha Obama’s boyfriend, Clifton Powell Jr.?

Sasha Obama is reportedly dating Clifton Powell Jr. The news broke this Wednesday, with reports linking the two together over the past couple of months. Here’s all we know about Clifton Powell Jr and his relationship with Barack and Michelle Obama’s youngest daughter. RELATED: Malia Obama...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Carla St. Louis

Sasha Obama's Boyfriend is The Son of This Buckhead Actor

Sasha Obama and Clifton Powell Jr.The Daily Mail UK. (ATLANTA, Ga.) Sasha Obama's new boyfriend is the son of Hollywood actor and Buckhead resident, Clifton Powell. The Gen-Z romance comes as no surprise to fans of the Obama family. The First Lady Michelle Obama alluded to her daughters, Malia, 23, and Sasha, 20, being in relationships on an episode of the Ellen Show. "Now they are bringing grown men home," says Michelle. "Before it was just, like, pop bands. Now they have boyfriends and real lives."
Outsider.com

’Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Speaks Out About the Will Smith-Chris Rock 2022 Oscars Slap Incident

What did “Yellowstone” star Kevin Costner have to say about the Will Smith incident at last month’s award show? For those out of the loop, it was the slap heard round the world; at the 94th annual Oscars, Will Smith struck comedian Chris Rock when he made a joke at Jada Pinkett Smith’s expense. The action received mixed reviews from celebrities and fans alike. Some are in full support of Will Smith’s actions, others think he crossed a line.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Billy Crystal Has Strong Words for Will Smith's Oscars Slap

Billy Crystal is the latest to give their thoughts on the Will Smith Oscars controversy, and he didn't hold back in the process. The legendary comedian and nine-time Oscars host spoke with Bob Costas on the journalist's new HBO Max series Back on the Record, defining the moment with Smith slapping Chris Rock as "assault."
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Kevin Costner Recalls His Bond With Whitney Houston Ahead of 'The Bodyguard's 30th Anniversary (Exclusive)

This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Bodyguard, and star Kevin Costner can still recall the moment he and Whitney Houston truly connected as co-stars. The Yellowstone star walked the 2022 Oscars red carpet outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, alongside wife Christine Baumgartner, and the couple stopped to talk with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner about the milestone anniversary of his iconic romantic drama.
LOS ANGELES, CA
StyleCaster

Britney Is Pregnant With Her 3rd Child 6 Months After Her Conservatorship Ended

Click here to read the full article. Buns in the oven! The celebrity pregnancies of 2022 include Rihanna, Nicky Hilton and many more stars who are expecting babies this year. For some celebs like Rih, this marks the first time they’re expecting; meanwhile, others are no strangers to expanding the family (hello, Nick Cannon!) Whether they’re about to be first-time parents or turning out to be a family of 10, these celebs are proud to share the news. But before we get into these celebrity pregnancies of 2022, let’s take a walk down memory lane and remember all the celebrity babies...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy