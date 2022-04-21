ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

What Is Included in Second $800 Million Military Aid Package for Ukraine

By Matthew Impelli
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago

The U.S. government announced on Thursday that it was sending a second aid package to Ukraine worth $800 million, which includes an array of new military capabilities for Ukrainians to use in their ongoing war against Russia.

"This afternoon, April 21, the Department of Defense announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to an additional $800 million tailored to meet critical Ukrainian needs for today's fight as Russian forces launch a renewed offensive in eastern Ukraine," the Department of Defense said in a statement.

The announcement on Thursday comes just a few days after the U.S. introduced a similar $800 million military aid package for the Eastern European nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vr01a_0fGHIy7500

According to the statement from the Defense Department, the new military aid package includes 72 155mm Howitzers and 144,000 artillery rounds; 72 tactical vehicles used to tow the Howitzers; more than 121 "Phoenix Ghost Tactical" drones; and field equipment and spare parts.

On Thursday, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the Phoenix Ghost tactical drones were "rapidly developed by the Air Force in response specifically to Ukrainian requirements," The Hill reported .

The previous $800 million military aid package sent to Ukraine included 300 Switchblade tactical drones , among an array of other military weapons.

Kirby said that the Phoenix Ghost drones were similar to the Switchblade drones as they are able to be flown remotely and have a small explosive missile that is able to attack vehicles or personnel.

"It provides similar capabilities to the Switchblade series of unmanned systems — similar capabilities, but not exact," he said, per The Hill.

According to the U.S. Army's Acquisition Support Center, Howitzers provide "direct, reinforcing and general artillery fire support to maneuver forces."

In remarks announcing the new $800 million military aid package, U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that after Russian military forces retreated from Ukraine's capital of Kyiv, "they've launched and refocused their campaign to seize new territory in eastern Ukraine."

"In the past two months, we've moved weapons and equipment to Ukraine at record speed," Biden said. "The United States alone has provided 10 anti-armor systems for every one Russian tank that's in Ukraine — a 10 to 1 ratio."

Biden also announced that on top of the $800 million military aid package, his administration was also sending Ukraine "an additional $500 million in direct economic assistance."

According to the Defense Department, the U.S. has sent approximately $3.4 billion in military aid to Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the Eastern European country on February 24.

The Defense Department had no further comment after Newsweek reached out.

Newsweek contacted the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry for comment.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Jacinda Ardern finally steps up and sends Ukraine millions in weapons and ammunition on board a New Zealand air force plane

New Zealand is sending a cargo plane and 50 defence force personnel to bolster Ukraine's war effort against Russia. Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday announced the Kiwi government will also hand over $13 million worth of weapons, ammunition and high-tech satellite intelligence equipment. The prime minister previously refrained from supplying military...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Personnel#Government Of Ukraine#Military Forces#Ukrainians#The Department Of Defense#Russian#Eastern European#The Defense Department#Howitzers#Pentagon#Phoenix Ghost#The Air Force#Switchblade
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Daily Mail

'$50m of damage for the ogres!': Jubilant Ukrainians post pictures of burning state-of-the-art Russian fighter jet they say they shot down as war continues to go badly for Putin's forces

Ukrainians have shared pictures of a burning Russian fighter jet they say was shot out of the sky in the Kharkiv region as Putin's forces continue to take heavy damages. Photos from the scene remains of Russian fighting aircraft Su-35 believed to have been hit by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
MILITARY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
892K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy