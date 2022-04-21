ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton native serves the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella, Italy

By Lt. Cmdr. Amy Hession Navy Office of Community Outreach
 5 days ago
Ahmya Lyons

SIGONELLA, Italy — Petty Officer 3rd Class Ahmya Lyons, a native of Lumberton, North Carolina, serves the U.S. Navy at Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLCSI), located in Sigonella, Italy.

Lyons joined the Navy two years ago. Today, Lyons serves as a logistics specialist.

“Being able to be financially stable while attending school is what inspired me to join the Navy,” said Lyons.

Growing up in Lumberton, Lyons attended Hoke County High and graduated in 2019. Today, Lyons uses the same skills and values learned in Lumberton to succeed in the military.

“Never allow someone to provoke you and always take care of yourself first,” said Lyons. “I learned that from my hometown.”

These lessons have helped Lyons while serving in the Navy.

NAVSUP FLCSI is one of Naval Supply System Command’s eight globally positioned commands. It provides a full range of contracting, administrative and logistics support services to U.S. naval and joint warfighters, as well as NATO and allied partners, through its enduring locations in Spain and Italy; forward operating sites in Greece, Djibouti, Romania and Poland; contingency/cooperative security locations in the United Kingdom, Iceland and Norway; and NATO support elements in Portugal, Spain and Italy.

“NAVSUP FLCSI provides logistics, business and support services to U.S. Naval, Joint and Allied forces through partnerships and sound business practices in order to set theater readiness with material accountability,” said Capt. Douglas S. MacKenzie, commanding officer, NAVSUP FLCSI.

With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.

Lyons and the sailors they serve with have many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during their military service.

“Making rank, receiving the highest marks and staying consistent are my proudest Navy accomplishments,” said Lyons.

As Lyons and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means I have consistency in my life,” Lyons said.

