Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia remain in the hunt for Laurel Highland’s Rodney Gallagher, the state’s top football recruit in the 2023 class. Gallagher announced a “Top 8” list on Sunday that included the Panthers, Nittany Lions and Mountaineers, along with Notre Dame, Oregon, Oklahoma State, Texas and Virginia Tech. The two-sport standout in December announced he’d play football in college instead of basketball.

PENN, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO