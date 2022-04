If I'm craving Chinese food, more than likely I'm headed to Panda Express, a nationwide Chinese fast food chain with over 2100 stores. Chinese food is my absolute favorite, and I could easily eat it every day of the week. Even though I have a strong affinity for this particular cuisine, I also recently embarked on a fitness journey that involves fat loss and muscle gain, so I thought I was in for a rude awakening and pure agony of being forbidden to indulge in my faves. I didn't want to give in to that type of thinking, but how? How could I maintain a caloric deficit and eat Chinese takeout at the same time? A lightbulb came on when I realized they had something that most Chinese spots don't have: detailed nutritional data. With this information and a kitchen scale, I now had the ability to tailor my Panda Express order to fit my dietary needs without straying from my fitness goals. I wanted to highlight my findings and maybe help someone else struggling with the same issue. So what's the best Panda Express takeout?

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO