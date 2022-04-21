ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Kyler Murray's Former Cardinals Teammates Predict He Will Play Elsewhere

By Dani Medina
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Patrick Peterson and Chase Edmonds weighed in on Kyler Murray 's future with the Arizona Cardinals. With all the drama surrounding the quarterback's contract , his former teammates think Murray will play elsewhere.

As he waits for a new contact, Murray is currently not with the team during offseason workouts, according to CBS Sports . Former Cardinals, Peterson, who is now with the VIkings, and Edmonds, who is now with the Dolphins, said on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast that internal issues surrounding Murray's contract could be the reason he might be on his way out .

"I've been around K1. He's a competitor ... And I feel like, no disrespect to the Arizona Cardinals, I feel like they don't put the team in a position to be successful year after year after year. And Kyler Murray's not gonna sit around and wait for that ," Peterson said, according to CBS Sports .

Edmonds shared the same sentiment about the two-time Pro Bowler. He said: "Man, the way things are, and how people just move and get traded, I don't think (Murray will stick with Arizona long-term) . It's a new way, bro. It's a new era in the NFL. ... People (are) gonna say a lot of things about K1, but he wants to win more than anything."

Peterson and Edmonds said the Cardinals' have a "culture" problem, which could be another reason Murray's contract dispute has escalated.

"When you see (good) culture teams in the NFL, like the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints, the San Francisco 49ers, those teams -- no matter how talented they look, bro, from top to bottom -- they just somehow how to find a way to win damn games. Even like Mike Tomlin with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some teams have that culture, and some teams don't. I feel like that's kinda what it was for us," Edmonds said.

At the end of the day, though, Edmonds isn't surprised by the situation.

"It's (not) surprising to me, bro, to say the least. I just know, especially knowing how the last two years (have) ended, meaning 2021 and 2020, and knowing the type of competitor that K1 is, and the type of winner that he wants to be ... I knew there was gonna be, at some point, some things happening. Especially just because, you see the power that quarterbacks have now. ... They hold the weight, man, and you gotta pay 'em," he said.

