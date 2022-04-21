ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leavenworth, KS

Police to release video of 2017 shooting

By John Richmeier
Leavenworth Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpdate: Since the publication of this story, Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens announced...

www.leavenworthtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
KTLA

1 dead, 4 hurt after shooting at San Bernardino bar: Police

Police are investigating after a shooting at a bar in San Bernardino killed one person and left four people wounded. The shooting at the Marquis Lounge, located at 1036 W. Highland Ave., at about 9:50 p.m. left one person dead at the scene when the San Bernardino Police Department arrived, as well as three people […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Leavenworth, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Leavenworth, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Antonio Garcia
The Independent

Mother and grandmother charged with murder after allegedly forcing 4-year-old to drink a bottle of whiskey

A four-year-old Louisiana girl died on Thursday after allegedly being forced by her grandmother to drink a bottle of whiskey as the child’s mother looked on.Roxanne Record, 53, and Kadjah Record, 28, were both arrested the following day on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of China Record.Police said the girl’s sibling told them the incident occurred after the child took a sip of whiskey from a bottle of Canadian Mist, which is 80-proof; her grandmother then punished the girl by forcing her, while on her knees, to drink the rest of the bottle, which...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Florida sheriff arrests daughter in drug bust

A Florida sheriff received a tip in a drug bust he was conducting where he discovered his own daughter was allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. NBC News’ Isa Gutiérrez sat down with Sheriff Smith who has been one of the state’s leading law enforcement voices in the battle against the drug. April 23, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Visitation held for Topeka woman shot and killed on I-70

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Friends and family of a Topeka woman who died after being shot while driving a car on a Kansas highway came together on Monday night to honor and remember her life. Samantha Baum, 27, of Topeka, was shot on Sunday, April 10 while driving west on I-70 in Dickinson County. Baum was […]
TOPEKA, KS
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy