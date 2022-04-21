Legendary Raiders QB Daryle Lamonica has died

Tragic news Thursday morning as a Fresno Fox affiliate is reporting that Daryle Lamonica has passed away at the age of 80. The station reports that Daryle’s son Brandon confirmed the passing of his father early Thursday morning in Fresno.

Lamonica was beloved in Raider Nation as one of the greatest quarterbacks in franchise history. Nicknamed ‘The Mad Bomber’, he led the Raiders to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1967 in his first season with the team.

The Raiders made the postseason five times from 1967-72 with Lamonica behind center, winning at least one playoff game four of those trips. He was twice named AFL MVP.

Lamonica led the NFL in completions (221) and yards (3302) in 1969. He is the only Raiders quarterback to ever lead the league in both categories.

The man could light up a scoreboard through the air, which was uncommon in his day. He threw for 34 touchdowns in the 1969 season, which is still a franchise record to this day. That included a six-TD pass game which is tied for the most in franchise history. And he threw for touchdowns in 25 consecutive games; also a standing franchise record.

He is still third in Raiders franchise history in seasons passing over 3000 yards, (three) touchdown passes (148), and 300-yard passing games (11). He is also fourth in completions (1138) and yards (16,655).

And he did all this despite playing in the pre-merger era.

Legend.