Missouri State

One resolution passed in the Missouri Senate

By Maddie Sinclair Johnson
 3 days ago
So far in the month of April, there was one senate resolution that passed in the Missouri Senate. There were no bills to pass both the House and Senate and be signed by Gov. Mike Parson (R). So far in the 2022 session, nine bills and resolutions have been passed. The following is the resolution that has passed since April 1:

Senate Resolution 593 condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and encourages the U.S. to provide support to Ukraine. The resolution was introduced by Sen. Paul Wieland (R) and was adopted on April 5.

The Missouri General Assembly is the state legislature of Missouri. It is a bicameral legislature composed of a 34-member Senate and a 163-member House of Representatives. Senators are term limited to two terms and representatives are limited to four. The Missouri General Assembly is a part-time legislature. The 2022 session convened on Jan. 5 and will adjourn May 13.

Missouri is one of 23 Republican state government trifectas in the U.S. The Republican Party controls the office of governor and both chambers of the General Assembly. There is a 24-10 Republican majority in the Senate and a 108-49 majority in the House. The Republicans have a veto-proof supermajority in both chambers. In the event of a veto issued by Gov. Parson, the Republican majority is large enough to override the veto without any votes from members of the Democratic party.

