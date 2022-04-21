Read full article on original website
5 takeaways from Red Mountain's wild 6A football playoff win over Brophy Prep
Mesa Red Mountain dug itself out of a 17-0 first-quarter hole, figured a way to corral running back David Lopez, got its playmakers going, and survived No. 11 Brophy Prep’s upset bid on Friday night. After a wild final four minutes, in which three touchdowns were scored, No. 6 Red Mountain will get another home 6A playoff game next week in the football quarterfinals with 45-38 win. ...
Markkanen finishes off Suns with career-high 38 points
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) – Lauri Markkanen is truly living up to his nickname “The Finisher”. Markkanen, from Finland, scored a career-high 38 points, including an improbable turnaround jumper to beat the shot clock with 38.5 seconds left, and the Utah Jazz beat the Phoenix Suns 134-133 on Friday night to snap a three-game losing skid. “I don’t know what […]
