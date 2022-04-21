Read full article on original website
Related
Deerfield Valley News
Board approves marketing, police funding asks
WILMINGTON- Financial requests took up the majority of Tuesday’s Wilmington Selectboard meeting with budget planning for fiscal year 2024 beginning next month. One percent local option tax funds, annual allocations, and necessary purchases for town departments were among budgetary items discussed. Support local journalism. Access to our full website,...
Deerfield Valley News
New community park planned, Thanksgiving pie fundraiser
GUILFORD - On Saturday, November 19, from 11 am to 1 pm, the public is invited to stop in at the celebration held by the Guilford Park Committee showcasing the plans for the newest community park in Guilford. This will take place on Bee Barn Road in the center of Algiers Village, south of the Guilford Community Church.
Deerfield Valley News
Register for Artful Ice Shanties 2023
For last year’s Artful Ice Shanties exhibit, the Wardsboro School’s third and fourth grade classes designed a shanty that educated attendees on animals’ winter survival strategies. File photo.
Deerfield Valley News
Lions Club hosts optometrist
WILMINGTON - “What do you see, Doc?” is the title of an upcoming presentation by Dr. Andrew Walkowiak, an esteemed doctor of optometry and ocular disease. The Deerfield Valley Lions Club will be hosting this event Monday, November 21, at 6:30 pm at the Old School Community Center.
Deerfield Valley News
Students develop a rooting interest in World Cup and learn a little, too
WILMINGTON- The 2022 FIFA World Cup soccer tournament starts on Sunday, November 20. Following two years of qualifying matches, the quadrennial tournament will take place in the Middle Eastern country of Qatar. National teams from 32 countries, including the United States, will compete for the a chance to claim the...
Deerfield Valley News
Practice with Cirque du Soleil coaches
BRATTLEBORO - The New England Center for Circus Arts announces a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil’s NexGen Program. Cirque du Soleil’s NexGen is a collaboration between CDS and select talent training centers. NECCA is one of six partners from around the world. This partnership allows CDS to share expertise and best practices in the field of human performance and provide high caliber training opportunities to emerging talent while also connecting students to career opportunities and building skills for coaches in a variety of disciplines at NECCA.
Comments / 0