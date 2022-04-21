BRATTLEBORO - The New England Center for Circus Arts announces a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil’s NexGen Program. Cirque du Soleil’s NexGen is a collaboration between CDS and select talent training centers. NECCA is one of six partners from around the world. This partnership allows CDS to share expertise and best practices in the field of human performance and provide high caliber training opportunities to emerging talent while also connecting students to career opportunities and building skills for coaches in a variety of disciplines at NECCA.

BRATTLEBORO, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO